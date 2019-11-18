International Development News
US: Egypt could face sanctions over Russia warplanes'

  • PTI
  • Cairo
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 22:40 IST
  • Created: 18-11-2019 22:23 IST
Image Credit: Facebook (@mod.mil.rus)

A senior US official warned Egypt on Monday that if it purchases Russian fighter jets it risks American sanctions. R. Clarke Cooper, the State Department's assistant secretary in the Bureau of Political-Military Affairs, made the comment to journalists on the sidelines of the biennial Dubai Airshow.

Cooper said the planned purchase of Russian jets puts Egypt "at risk of sanctions and it puts them at risk of loss of future acquisition." Egypt has concluded a deal to buy Russian Su-35s jets, according to military officials in Cairo, which it says are to help combat a yearslong Islamist insurgency in the Sinai Peninsula.

The Egyptian military, which is the largest in the Arab world, went to Russia after the US did not answer requests over a year ago to acquire roughly two dozen F-35 fighter jets, according to one Egyptian military official. The Russian deal was meant to diversify Egypt's weapon suppliers, because in past years US military assistance was stopped due to concerns over human rights violations, said another official.

Both officials spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak on the matter. Egypt, one of the largest recipients of US military aid outside of NATO, has been turning toward Russia in recent years for military backing.

In 2017, Egypt agreed to allow Russian military planes use its airbases. This month, the two counties' air forces conducted joint exercises.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

