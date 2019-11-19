REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

GLOBAL HONGKONG-PROTESTS

At embattled Hong Kong university, a dramatic escape Dozens of Hong Kong protesters staged a dramatic escape from a university campus sealed off by police on Monday by shimmying down plastic hosing from a bridge and fleeing on waiting motorbikes as the police fired projectiles.

ISRAEL-USA U.S. softens stance on Israeli settlements, draws Palestinian outrage

The United States on Monday effectively backed Israel’s right to build Jewish settlements on the occupied West Bank by abandoning its four-decade-old position that they were “inconsistent with international law.” U.S.

USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT Trump says he will 'strongly consider' testifying in impeachment inquiry

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said for the first time that he might be willing to testify in the impeachment inquiry over his dealings with Ukraine, even as Democrats questioned the truthfulness of his testimony in the Russia 2016 election interference probe. OKLAHOMA-SHOOTING

Shooting in Walmart parking lot leaves three dead in Oklahoma Three people died in a shooting outside a Walmart store in Oklahoma on Monday morning, law enforcement officials said, the third fatal shooting at the retailer in five months and the latest in a string of gun violence across the United States.

BUSINESS USA-CHINA-HUAWEI-TECH

U.S. grants Huawei new 90-day license extension The Trump administration on Monday issued a new 90-day extension allowing U.S. companies to continue doing business with China’s Huawei Technologies Co Ltd as U.S. regulators continue crafting rules on telecommunications firms that pose national security risks.

AUTOS-EMISSIONS-CALIFORNIA California to stop buying GM, Toyota and Fiat Chrysler vehicles over emissions fight

California said on Monday it will halt all purchases of new vehicles for state government fleets from GM, Toyota and Fiat Chrysler and other automakers backing President Donald Trump in a battle to strip the state of authority to regulate tailpipe emissions. ENTERTAINMENT

MUSIC-GLASTONBURY-MCCARTNEY Love Mud Do: McCartney to headline 50th Glastonbury Festival

Former Beatle Paul McCartney will headline Glastonbury Festival, the pinnacle of Britain’s pop music calendar, for its 50th anniversary next year, organisers said on Monday. FRANCE-AUCTION-CHARLOTTE-BRONTE

Miniature Bronte manuscript returns to author's childhood home A miniature manuscript written by the teenage Charlotte Bronte is returning to her childhood home in West Yorkshire after it was bought by a British museum at auction in Paris.

SPORTS AIRBNB-POLICIES

Airbnb teams up with the IOC to provide Games accommodation Short-term home rental company Airbnb Inc has joined the ranks of leading sponsors of the Olympic Games with a nine year deal to help provide accommodation for the world’s biggest sporting event and cut the cost for host cities.

MOTOR-F1-BRAZIL A small crash with big consequences for Ferrari

Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto described Sunday's Brazilian Grand Prix collision between Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc as a small crash with big consequences, and now he must deal with them. UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS AUSTRALIA-RBA/MINUTES

Minutes for the RBA's Nov policy meeting Minutes for the RBA's Nov policy meeting

19 Nov 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT TURKEY-AIRLINES/ (PIX)

Turkey's rival airlines chart different paths through recession Turkey's recession hit its air carriers but while flagship Turkish Airlines is also footing the bill of an expensive new airport its main rival, Pegasus, has leaned on international flights to see it through difficult times.

19 Nov SONOVA-RESULTS/

Sonova releases first-half results, updates on new device progress The world's largest hearing aid maker Sonova updates investors on progress of its Marvel 2.0 products, which analysts have said is helping the Swiss company defend itself against rivals including Demant.

19 Nov ALPHABET-GOOGLE/STADIA

Google Stadia launches, aiming to shake up video games industry Alphabet Inc’s Google launches a browser-based video game streaming service dubbed Stadia that attempts to capitalize on the company’s cloud technology and global network of data centers.

19 Nov GLOBAL-MARKETS/SHORTBANS (PIX)

Return of short-selling bans: market protection or 'war against truth'? Worried about the impact of a global slowdown and social unrest, more governments are turning to a largely discredited strategy of restricting investors from betting that asset prices will fall.

19 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT USA-FED/WILLIAMS

New York Federal Reserve Bank President Williams speaks to SIFMA conference Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams gives remarks and participates in moderated Q&A before the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA) Annual Meeting, "The Capital Markets Conference," in Washington.

19 Nov 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

HONGKONG-PROTESTS/PASTOR (PIX) (TV) WIDER IMAGE: Sermons with saline: Hong Kong pastor offers aid and prayers

Wearing cross and clerical collar, Hong Kong pastor Alan Keung says he brings God's love to the masses in a different way these days, using saline to wash away tear gas fired at crowds of protesters on tumultuous streets, or helping injured police. 19 Nov 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

JAPAN-DEFENCE/EXHIBITION DSEI Japan military equipment exhibition, conference

DSEI will hold its first ever defence equipment exhibition and conference in Japan. It will be the first military show in Japan to feature land, sea and air force equipment and comes as Japanese companies look for partnerships that will allow it to tap overseas defence markets. 19 Nov

PHILIPPINES-USA/DEFENCE (PIX) (TV) U.S. defence secretary Esper meets Philippine counterpart in Manila

U.S. Defece Secretary Mark Esper meets Philippine counterpart Delfin Lorenzana in Manila, as part of a visit to U.S. allies in the region, where Philippine officials say joint military exercises, peace in the South China Sea and tackling militancy are expected to be on the agenda. 19 Nov 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT NINTENDO-STORE/ (PIX) (TV)

Media unveiling of Nintendo Tokyo store, Pokemon Center ahead of Nov. 22 opening A media day for Nintendo's first domestic branded store, new Pokemon Center in central Tokyo ahead of official opening on November 22.

19 Nov 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT CHRISTMAS-SEASON/LONDON CHRISTMAS TREE (PIX) (TV)

Trafalgar Square Christmas tree felled in Oslo A Christmas tree has been an annual gift since 1947 from the people of Norway in recognition of Britain's support during World War II. This year's tree - an approximately 90-year-old and 24 meters tall regular Norwegian spruce - will be felled near Oslo before it is transported to London's Trafalgar Square.

19 Nov BRITAIN-ROYALS/NEWZEALAND (PIX) (TV)

Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall visit New Zealand Prince Charles and his wife Camilla are officially welcomed to New Zealand with a ceremony at Government House and a meeting with New Zealand prime minister, Jacinda Ardern.

19 Nov POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

TAIWAN-USA/ (TV) Taiwan president gives remarks at AmCham annual general meeting

Taiwan president Tsai Ing-wen speaks to members of the American Chamber of Commerce in Taipei at their annual general meeting. The speech comes after China's first domestically-built aircraft carrier sailed through the Taiwan Strait in a mission denounced by Taipei as intimidation. 19 Nov 23:00 ET / 04:00 GMT

POLAND-POLITICS/ (PIX) Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki delivers a policy expose

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki lays out his government's policy agenda in a speech following the Oct. 13 parliamentary election. 19 Nov

NEPAL-POLITICS/ Nepal's PM expected to reshuffle cabinet

Nepal's Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli reshuffles cabinet, in a move to strengthen the performance of his government. 19 Nov

USA-TURKEY/HALKBANK Turkey's Halkbank due to file brief in U.S. criminal case

Turkey's state-owned Halkbank is due to file a brief in the U.S. criminal case in Manhattan arguing for why it should be allowed to fight U.S. jurisdiction without formally appearing on the charges or entering a plea. The bank is accused of conspiring to help Iran evade U.S. sanctions. 19 Nov

BRITAIN-ELECTION/DEBATE (PIX) (TV) First televised head to head debate between Johnson and Corbyn ahead of UK election

ITV hosts first televised head to head debate between Conservative leader Boris Johnson and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn ahead of UK general election. 19 Nov

USA-IMMIGRATION/COURT-REFUGEES Lawsuit challenges Trump’s order to require state and locality consent for refugees

I expect a lawsuit will be filed Tuesday that challenges Trump’s executive order that requires states and localities to affirmatively consent to refugee resettlement. 19 Nov

GERMANY-POLITICS/SPD German Social Democrat members start voting on new leader

German Social Democrat (SPD) members start voting in leadership contest which could decide fate of coalition with Chancellor Merkel's conservatives. 19 Nov

INDIANA-EDUCATION/ (PIX) Indiana teachers to hold one-day demonstration, demanding higher pay

Thousands of Indiana teachers on Tuesday plan to hold a one-day walkout and head to the statehouse in Indianapolis, where they will voice their frustration over low salaries, evaluations and a new licensing requirement. 19 Nov

UN-WILDLIFE/ (TV) Porpoise faces extinction amid signs Mexico failed to control trade: UN

The head of a treaty governing wildlife trade (CITES) has "huge concerns" about the extinction of a marine porpoise after it appears Mexico failed to implement urgent measures to protect it. This would be the first case of the extinction of a species already subject to the most stringent trade measures under CITES and highlights the difficulties of stemming organised crime's role in the trade. 19 Nov 04:30 ET / 09:30 GMT

USA-ELECTION/DEBATE FACTBOX - Things to watch for in the Democratic presidential debate

What you need to know and watch for in the Democratic 2020 presidential debate in Georgia. 19 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/HEALTHCARE FACTBOX-Where 2020 Democratic presidential candidates stand on Medicare for All

All of the Democratic presidential candidates debating on Wednesday say universal healthcare is a top priority. They disagree, however, on the best path to achieve it. 19 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SOUTHKOREA-POLITICS/ S.Korea President Moon holds televised townhall meeting

South Korean President Moon Jae-in holds a televised prime time townhall meeting with 300 people selected from the public. 19 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

HONGKONG-PROTESTS/SHELTER (PIX) INSIGHT: Open homes, free rides: The people offering shelter and transport to Hong Kong's protesters

Away from the front lines, everyday Hong Kongers are doing their bit to support the pro-democracy movement: opening their tiny apartments to protesters cast from broken homes or offering free rides when violence shuts the city's transport system. 19 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

UKRAINE-GERMANY/ZELENSKIY (PIX) (TV) German foreign minister visits Ukraine, meets Zelenskiy

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas visits Kiev, meets President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. 19 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY ASIA-WASTE/INDONESIA-DECORATIONS (TV)

Indonesian villager turns imported waste into rooster decoration An Indonesian man gives work opportunities to people in his village by turning waste from factories into rooster decorations that export to neighbouring countries and Europe.

19 Nov RELIGION

POPE-THAILAND/CATHOLICS (PIX) (TV) Small in numbers, Thai Catholics preserve centuries-old tradition

As a member of Thailand's tiny Catholic minority, Vararunee Khonchanath, 35, says she is honoured to sing in the choir for one of the many services Pope Francis will be presiding over in Bangkok when he visits this week. 19 Nov

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE RUSSIA-USA/WHELAN (PIX) (TV)

Paul Whelan appeals extension of arrest in Russian court A court in Moscow hears an appeal by former U.S. marine Paul Whelan's who is charged with espionage against Russia and is currently under arrest till December 29.

19 Nov 02:10 ET / 07:10 GMT

