International Development News
Development News Edition

Macron says 'yellow vest' violence perverts movement

  • PTI
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 08:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 08:29 IST
Macron says 'yellow vest' violence perverts movement

Paris, Nov 19 (AFP) French President Emmanuel Macron has condemned "the nihilism of the violence" which has perverted the "yellow vest" movement following violent demonstrations at the weekend marking its first anniversary. "When hate strikes and in the name of ideals destruction takes place in the street, too many voices are silent and then become accomplices, too many voices confuse ideals with the nihilism of violence," Macron said.

While he praised "the fraternity" of those especially in rural areas at the beginning of the movement, he said some have "perverted that, looking for anonymity, violence,". French police arrested 254 people during clashes in Paris and other cities on the first anniversary of the movement on Saturday, the interior minister said.

The violence in Paris, where police battled rioters for hours around the southeastern Place d'Italie square, was the worst in the French capital in months. However, in rural France, the anniversary passed off generally peacefully, with thousands of yellow vests occupying the traffic roundabouts where the movement began last year over rising fuel taxes.

The leaderless yellow vests, who accuse Macron of ruling on behalf of the urban elite, are adamant that they have not gone away. They are now looking to join forces with the trade union movement, which is planning a major transport strike over pension reforms starting on December 5. (AFP) MRJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Google celebrates 200th anniversary of Museo del Prado with stunning doodle

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Videos

Latest News

Sirens warning of incoming rocket fire sound in Golan -Israel's military

Sirens warning of incoming rocket fire sounded on Tuesday in the area of the Golan Heights, Israels military said in a statement.There was no immediate confirmation whether or not rockets had been fired at the Israeli-controlled territory, ...

Capitals use balance to blast Ducks

Alex Ovechkin was one of five Capitals who scored a goal as the Washington Capitals defeated the visiting Anaheim Ducks 5-2 Monday night. Richard Panik, Chandler Stephenson, Jakub Vrana and Tom Wilson also each scored a goal as Washington c...

Anunoby scores 24 as Raptors rout Hornets

OG Anunoby scored a career-best 24 points, and the Toronto Raptors demolished the visiting Charlotte Hornets 132-96 Monday night. Pascal Siakam scored 20 points and Normal Powell contributed 17 for the Raptors, who were returning home after...

Trump was not treated for any urgent health issues in Saturday's exam -physician

U.S. President Donald Trumps health examination on Saturday was routine and he was not treated for any urgent or acute issues, his physician said in a statement on Monday.Despite some of the speculation, the president has not had any chest ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019