Deadly attack leaves California Hmong community in shock

An attack on a family party in California's Central Valley that left four people dead and six wounded has spurred shock and fear in the close-knit Hmong community. Police say at least two gunmen entered a Fresno backyard Sunday evening and fired at a group of men watching football on TV outdoors. The dead include Xy Lee, a well-known Hmong singer, and musician.

Police haven't identified a motive or suspect. They say the victims haven't been linked to gangs. Police Chief Andrew Hall says the shooters appeared to target the house but fired randomly at the victims.

About 25,000 Hmong, an ethnic group originally from Laos, live in Fresno. Community members say the shooting has left them wondering what happened and how they can protect themselves and their families from further violence.

Rodriguez reported from San Francisco. Associated Press writer Stefanie Dazio in Los Angeles and news researcher Rhonda Shafner in New York also contributed to this report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)