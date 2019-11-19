International Development News
Development News Edition

Pak resumes postal mail service with India: Pak media

  • PTI
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 14:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 14:17 IST
Pak resumes postal mail service with India: Pak media

Pakistan has resumed postal mail service with India, nearly three months after it was suspended in the wake of India's decision to end the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, the Pakistan media reported on Tuesday. Tensions between India and Pakistan spiked after New Delhi abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcated it into two Union Territories.

India's August 5 decision evoked strong reactions from Pakistan, which downgraded diplomatic ties. Islamabad suspended all communication links with India as well as the trade ties. According to the Pakistani media, the postal mail service with India has resumed, but the parcel service will remain suspended.

However, there was no official announcement on the resumption of the limited postal service with India. Pakistan had not accepted any postal consignment from India after August 27 in a move seen as a retaliation of scrapping of special status for Jammu and Kashmir.

Communications and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who is also in-charge of the postal department, said in October that Islamabad resorted to stopping postal mail service unilaterally and without giving any prior notice to India. "Pakistan's decision is directly in contravention of world postal union norms. But Pakistan is Pakistan," Prasad had said.

Pakistan's move was unprecedented as the postal mail service had continued in the past even through the partition, wars, and cross-border tensions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Google celebrates 200th anniversary of Museo del Prado with stunning doodle

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-Student protesters hold out as Hong Kong leader urges peaceful resolution

Hong Kongs embattled leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday she hoped a standoff between police and a hold-out group of anti-government protesters at a university could be resolved and she had told police to handle it humanely.About 100 defiant ...

European shares edge higher in cautious trading

European shares edged higher on Tuesday after signs of reprieve for Chinas Huawei from further U.S. sanctions, although trading was range-bound as investors waited to see if the United States and China could reach a preliminary trade deal.T...

2,391 people died during monsoon in 2019

As many as 2,391 people lost their lives and over eight lakh houses were damaged during the monsoon this year, Union minister of state for home Nityanand Rai said in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. When the rains and floods hit different states, ...

TCS launches Microsoft Business Unit to help enterprises leverage AI, ML

IT services major Tata Consultancy Services TCS on Tuesday said it is setting up a new Microsoft Business Unit MBU that will help enterprises to better leverage technologies like artificial intelligence, automation, and cloud. The new unit ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019