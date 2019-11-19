International Development News
Development News Edition

Toyota worker's suicide ruled work-related after harassment

  • PTI
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 16:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 16:20 IST
Toyota worker's suicide ruled work-related after harassment
Image Credit: Flickr / by Neubie

Japanese authorities have ruled that an engineer at Toyota was suffering from power harassment on the job when he killed himself after suffering from constant ridicule from his boss. Toyota Motor Corp. acknowledged the case after reports of the ruling emerged on Tuesday. The company said it hopes to prevent further such cases and expressed condolences over the death.

A regional labor bureau ruled in September that the 2017 suicide entitled the victim's family to compensation under a law regarding job-related deaths. Yoshihide Tachino, the attorney for the victim and his family, said Toyota was responsible for mismanagement for allowing the harassment to continue.

The case came amid growing awareness of problems with what the Japanese call "power harassment." "When a worker suffers psychologically from the traumatic experience of harassment, that worker may continue to suffer even after he or she is able to return to work," Tachino said in a telephone interview Tuesday. Tachino said the 28-year-old worker was repeatedly called an idiot by his boss and told he should die. His name was withheld due to privacy concerns.

After earning a master's degree at the prestigious University of Tokyo, he joined Toyota in 2015. After a year of training, he was sent to the company's headquarters in Toyota City in Aichi Prefecture, central Japan. That's when the harassment started.

The young engineer's boss harassed him with constant insults, ordering him not to take days off and ridiculing his educational background, since his undergraduate degree was from a less elite school, according to a report of an investigation into the case. The engineer told those around him that he could not endure the harassment and would rather die to be freed from suffering.

He was often so nervous his hands shook, Tachino said. The engineer took some time off in 2016, citing mental stress. When he returned to work, Toyota assigned him to another section, but he was still working on the same floor as his former boss.

"Our son joined Toyota with great hopes," his family said in a statement. "But his life took a wrong turn because of the extremely cruel, violent words of his boss. And he is now gone," it said.

"We cannot forget our son. We miss him unbearably, each day." The case highlights a tragic but endemic problem in Japan, where a workaholic corporate culture and zealous loyalty to an employer are often taken for granted. Despite government efforts to change that, workers often forego vacations and put in many hours of overtime without pay.

Few workers would opt to leave such a respected company as Toyota; job-hopping tends to be for the adventurous in Japan, where mid-career job changes usually result in steps down, not advancement. The Japanese workplace is also fraught with social pressures. Being liked by co-workers and maintaining harmony tend to take precedence over-assessments of performance and ability.

In 2018, 199 suicides were ruled job-related, or "karojisatsu," according to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare. The term, which means "suicides from overwork" was coined from the word "karoshi," or "death from overwork," used to describe workers who die suddenly after putting in extremely long hours. One in five workers in Japan puts in an average of 49 hours of work a week or more, and 60% of workers clock more than 40 hours a week, according to government data.

Other high-profile companies have seen deaths from overwork. In a 2015 case at Tokyo-based advertiser Dentsu, Matsuri Takahashi jumped to her death from her apartment balcony after working 100 hours of overtime a month. She had been coming home at five in the morning after working all day and night.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Google celebrates 200th anniversary of Museo del Prado with stunning doodle

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Tata Steel faces battle with unions over plans to cut up to 3,000 European jobs

Steelworkers in Britain and the Netherlands said on Tuesday they would fight Tata Steels plans to cut up to 3,000 jobs across its European operations, as the sector wrestles with excess supply, weak demand and high costs.Indian-owned Tata a...

Bulgaria seeks investments from Indian businesses

Bulgarias Deputy Prime Minister for Economic and Demographic Policy Mariyana Nikolova on Tuesday invited businesses from India to invest in the nation, pitching it as a gateway to the European Union, thereby offering duty free access to a m...

CSB Bank IPO price band set at Rs 193-195, to raise Rs 410 cr

Kerala-based CSB Bank formerly Catholic Syrian Bank on Tuesday announced a public issue of shares to comply with RBI mandate to list, in which stock of up to Rs 410 crore will be sold. The offer involves a fresh issue of shares of face valu...

No NMR service from November 20-24 due to weather conditions

The Nilgiri Mountain Rail NMR service from Mettupalayam to Udhagamandalam stands cancelled from November 20 to 24 due to weather conditions. The entire Nilgiris district, a hilly area, has been experiencing moderate-to-heavy rains for the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019