Nepali scribe gets 1 hr jail term for 'sensationalising', publishing 'twisted' news of rape incident

A Nepal court on Tuesday sentenced a journalist to a symbolic one hour jail term and slapped a fine of Rupee 1 on him for "sensationalising" the rape of a minor girl and publishing "twisted" news of the incident. Journalist Khem Bhandari, who works in a newspaper, denied the charges and claimed that he has done nothing wrong.

Kanchanpur district court convicted Bhandari in a defamation case after finding him guilty of "sensationalising" the rape and murder of a 13-year-old girl last year and "publishing twisted news" of the incident, police said here. He was sentenced to one hour jail term and Re 1 fine was slapped on him, they said.

Police arrested Bhandari from Kanchanpur district court premises shortly after the verdict was announced and released him an hour later, charging Re 1 as fine. The minor girl was abducted and raped last year in Kanchanpur district. The culprit is yet to be arrested.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)