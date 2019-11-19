International Development News
Development News Edition

Nepali scribe gets 1 hr jail term for 'sensationalising', publishing 'twisted' news of rape incident

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kathmandu
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 20:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 20:24 IST
Nepali scribe gets 1 hr jail term for 'sensationalising', publishing 'twisted' news of rape incident

A Nepal court on Tuesday sentenced a journalist to a symbolic one hour jail term and slapped a fine of Rupee 1 on him for "sensationalising" the rape of a minor girl and publishing "twisted" news of the incident. Journalist Khem Bhandari, who works in a newspaper, denied the charges and claimed that he has done nothing wrong.

Kanchanpur district court convicted Bhandari in a defamation case after finding him guilty of "sensationalising" the rape and murder of a 13-year-old girl last year and "publishing twisted news" of the incident, police said here. He was sentenced to one hour jail term and Re 1 fine was slapped on him, they said.

Police arrested Bhandari from Kanchanpur district court premises shortly after the verdict was announced and released him an hour later, charging Re 1 as fine. The minor girl was abducted and raped last year in Kanchanpur district. The culprit is yet to be arrested.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Google celebrates 200th anniversary of Museo del Prado with stunning doodle

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-German police arrest Syrian suspected of planning attack

German police on Tuesday arrested a Syrian suspected of planning an Islamist attack, officials said, with public broadcaster ARD reporting that the man was at the top of the federal polices list of dangerous Islamist extremists.Police speci...

FACTBOX-Witnesses scheduled to testify this week in the U.S. impeachment inquiry

The U.S. House of Representatives impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump shifts into a higher gear this week with a parade of officials facing questioning by lawmakers over Trumps dealings with Ukraine.At issue is whether Trump use...

DDCA apex council rejects Ombudsman's order reinstating Rajat Sharma as president

The Apex council of the Delhi Districts Cricket Association on Tuesday put up a united stand, rejecting ombudsman Justice Retd Badar Durrez Ahmeds order which allowed senior journalist Rajat Sharma to continue in his role as DDCA president...

Mary Kom to play for Punjab Royals

Iconic Indian boxer MC Mary Kom will be part of the NCR Punjab Royals team during the Big Bout League while her fierce rival Nikhat Zareen will compete for Odisha Warriors, the organisers announced on Tuesday. All six teams featuring in the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019