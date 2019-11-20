International Development News
Development News Edition

News Roundup: 'The ducks have won': French court says they may keep on quacking

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 02:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 02:27 IST
News Roundup: 'The ducks have won': French court says they may keep on quacking
Image Credit: Flickr

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

'The ducks have won': French court says they may keep on quacking

The ducks on a small French smallholding may carry on quacking, a French court ruled on Tuesday, rejecting a neighbor's complaint that the birds' racket was making their life a misery. The court in the town of Dax ruled that the noise from the flock of around 60 ducks and geese kept by retired farmer Dominique Douthe in the foothills of the Pyrenees, southwestern France, was within acceptable limits, broadcaster France 3 said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

House Hitler was born in will become a police station, Austria says

The house where Adolf Hitler was born will be turned into a police station, Austrias interior minister said on Tuesday, after years of debate over how best to prevent it becoming a pilgrimage site for neo-Nazis. Having recently carried out ...

Poll shows "dead heat" after UK election leaders' debate

A snap poll released immediately after a pre-election debate between Prime Minister Boris Johnson and opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn showed a dead heat, YouGov said on Tuesday. A total of 51 of respondents said Johnson performed bes...

UPDATE 2-U.S. support for Israeli settlements renews focus on core issue in Mideast conflict

Israels ruling right-wing government on Tuesday moved swiftly to embrace Washingtons backing for Israeli settlements, even as Palestinians and Arab leaders said it was a threat to the international rule of law. Mondays announcement by Secre...

IS exploited Turkey's Syria invasion, drawdown of US troops: Pentagon report

Islamic State has exploited Turkeys incursion into northeastern Syria and the drawdown of U.S. troops from the region, according to a report published on Tuesday by the Pentagons Inspector General, adding that the militant group will likely...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019