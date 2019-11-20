UPDATE 1-Syrian air defences thwart Israeli attack over Damascus -SANA

Syrian air defences thwarted an Israeli attack early on Wednesday over the capital Damascus and downed several missiles fired by Israel, Syrian state news agency SANA reported, quoting a military source.

The missiles were fired by Israeli jets from Golan Heights and Marj al-Ayoun and the air defences were able to destroy most of the missiles before they reached their targets, SANA added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)