International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Yemen's Houthis release captured S.Korean, Saudi vessels

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Sana'a
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 12:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 12:19 IST
UPDATE 1-Yemen's Houthis release captured S.Korean, Saudi vessels
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement released three vessels and 16 people it had seized, South Korea's foreign ministry and a Houthi military source in Yemen said on Wednesday.

The seizure was the latest incident at sea around Yemen, where Saudi Arabia is leading a Western-backed coalition of Arab states against the Houthis, who control the capital and most population centers and have been accused of attacking shipping. Of the vessels freed on Tuesday, two were South Korean and one was Saudi Arabia-flagged, the South Korean foreign ministry said in a statement, adding that the families of two South Koreans among the crew had been notified.

"The three ships were released after the necessary legal measures," the Houthi military source in Yemen told Reuters, adding that all crew was also released. On Twitter, Hussein al-Azzi, the Houthi deputy foreign minister, said the release resulted from friendly ties between Seoul and Sanaa, the Yemeni capital the Houthis overran in 2014.

A Houthi investigation found the ships had entered Yemeni waters due to bad weather, he added. Earlier, the Houthi coast guard had said the vessels entered Yemeni waters without permission. The Houthi movement had said it would release the captured vessels if they proved to be South Korean after it seized a rig being towed by a Saudi-flagged tugboat in the southern part of the Red Sea.

The Saudi-led coalition said the seized vessels included a Korean drilling rig and the Saudi tug, the Rabigh 3, which were captured by armed Houthi fighters who attacked from two boats. The Saudis say the Houthis represent a threat to one of the world's most important maritime trade routes. The Houthis say the coalition has imposed a blockade that threatens Yemenis with starvation.

The Saudi-led alliance intervened in Yemen in March 2015 against the Houthis after they ousted the government from power in Sanaa. Houthi forces have been driven away from most of Yemen's coast during the conflict, but still hold Hodeidah, the country's biggest Red Seaport and the base of the group's navy.

The United Nations says the Houthis attacked two oil tankers last year in the Bab al-Mandeb strait at the southern mouth of the Red Sea, as well as a vessel carrying wheat to Yemen.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Kohli named PETA India's Person of the Year

India captain Virat Kohli was on Wednesday named People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals PETA Indias Person of the Year for 2019 for his animal advocacy efforts. A vegetarian, Kohlis efforts to improve conditions for animals include sen...

UK outraged at "torture" of ex-Hong Kong consulate employee

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Wednesday condemned Chinas treatment of a former employee of Britains Hong Kong consulate who told a newspaper Chinese secret police beat him as they sought information about pro-democracy protests ...

Team for WI series: Rohit's workload to be discussed, out-of-form Dhawan may be on trial

Vice-captain Rohit Sharmas workload management and opener Shikhar Dhawans poor form are expected to dominate the deliberations when the national selection committee meets here on Thursday to decide on Indias limited-overs squads for the hom...

The Kerala government moves High Court against acquittal

The Kerala government moves High Court against acquittalof the accused in Walayar sisters death case....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019