Iranian dual nationals among those arrested during petrol price hike unrest- Fars news

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tehran
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 17:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 17:11 IST
Iranian dual nationals are among those arrested since last week during unrest over a petrol price hike, the semi-official Fars news agency reported on Wednesday.

Citing security sources, Fars reported that detained German, Turkish and Afghan dual nationals had been trained and funded by foreign services to carry out operations for destroying infrastructure and stirring up civil disobedience.

