Suu Kyi to 'lead team' to Hague to fight Rohingya genocide case

Aung San Suu Kyi will travel to The Hague to appear before the International Court of Justice after the Gambia filed a case accusing Myanmar of genocide against its Rohingya Muslim minority, her government said on Wednesday.

More than 730,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled to neighboring Bangladesh since a 2017 crackdown by Myanmar's military, which U.N. investigators say was carried out with "genocidal intent". Buddhist majority of Myanmar denies accusations of genocide.

