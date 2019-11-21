International Development News
Development News Edition

Russia air raids, regime strikes in Syria kill at least 21: Monitor

  • PTI
  • |
  • Damascus
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 04:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 04:43 IST
Russia air raids, regime strikes in Syria kill at least 21: Monitor
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Attacks by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's forces and air raids by his ally Russia killed at least 21 civilians including 10 children in rebel-held Idlib province on Wednesday, a monitoring group said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, in an updated toll, said a ground-to-ground missile fired by regime forces that hit a makeshift camp for the displaced near Qah village close to the border with Turkey killed 15 civilians, including six children, and wounded around 40 others. The missile crashed near a maternity facility in the camp, it said.

Elsewhere, "Russian military aircraft" targeted the town of Maaret al-Numan in the south of the province, the Observatory said, and "six civilians were killed, among them four children". A number of people were wounded in the raid, some "in a critical state", and the toll there was likely to rise, the Britain-based monitor's head Rami Abdel Rahman reported.

A photographer who works with AFP saw rescue workers retrieve the dust-covered body of a girl from debris and place her in an ambulance. The northwestern Idlib region is dominated by Islamists of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group (HTS), formerly the Syrian affiliate of Al-Qaeda.

Most of Idlib province remains out of the control of the Syrian regime, as do adjacent areas of Aleppo, Hama and Latakia provinces. These areas are also home to other jihadist groups and rebels.

The Observatory has a wide network of sources on the ground and determines those responsible for such raids by the type of aircraft and weaponry used, as well as their flight plan. Between the end of April and the end of August, Idlib was pounded ceaselessly by Syrian soldiers backed by Russian air power.

The Observatory estimates that nearly 1,000 civilians were killed in that period, and the UN says that more than 400,000 people were displaced. Moscow announced a ceasefire at the end of August, but the Observatory says there have been sporadic attacks since then, and that dozens of civilians have been killed.

On October 22, in his first visit to the embattled northwestern region since 2011, Assad said defeating jihadists there was the key to ending the country's eight-year-old civil war. The war in Syria has killed more than 370,000 people and displaced millions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Trail Blazers waive Gasol, could become coach

Six-time All-Star Pau Gasol has been waived by the Portland Trail Blazers, the 7-foot-1 power forward said Wednesday. Signed in July as a free agent, Gasol, 39, did not play a game this season while trying to recover from surgery on his lef...

Accounting executive at Apple supplier JDI embezzled $5.25 mln -Asahi

Japan Display Inc dismissed an accounting executive last December for embezzling about 570 million yen 5.25 million of the companys money over four years since the Apple Inc supplier went public, the Asahi daily reported on Thursday.A spoke...

UPDATE 1-Huawei files application in Canada to stay extradition of CFO

Lawyers for Huawei Technologies Co Ltd filed an application to a Canadian court to immediately stay the extradition proceedings of the companys Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou to the United States, a company spokesman said on Wednesday...

Russia air raids, regime strikes in Syria kill at least 21: Monitor

Attacks by Syrian President Bashar al-Assads forces and air raids by his ally Russia killed at least 21 civilians including 10 children in rebel-held Idlib province on Wednesday, a monitoring group said.The Syrian Observatory for Human Righ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019