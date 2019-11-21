International Development News
China invites U.S. trade negotiators for new round of talks-WSJ

Representative image

China has invited top U.S. trade negotiators for a new round of face-to-face talks in Beijing amid continued efforts to strike at least a limited deal, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday citing unnamed sources. The report said Chinese Vice Premier Liu He invited U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin for a meeting in Beijing, adding that Beijing hopes the round of talks can take place before next Thursday's Thanksgiving holiday in the United States.

U.S. officials have indicated they would be willing to meet in person but have not committed to a date, the report said. However, the negotiators would be reluctant to travel for the talks unless China makes it clear it would make commitments on intellectual property protection, forced technology transfers, and agricultural purchases, the report said.

