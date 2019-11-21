Lanka's Rajapaksa clan stages triumphant return, President Gotabhaya swears in brother Mahinda as PM

Sri Lanka's controversial Rajapaksa clan on Thursday tightened its grip on political power with President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa swearing-in his elder brother Mahinda as the prime minister, amidst apprehensions among the minority Tamils and Muslims on the new dispensation's policies. Mahinda Rajapaksa assumed duty in his new capacity on Thursday itself. The 74-year-old leader will function as the prime minister of the caretaker cabinet until the general election in August 2020.

"I'm honored to have taken oaths as Sri Lanka's new Prime Minister. I look forward to serving all Sri Lankans as we take our country forward with a new vision to further develop and protect it for future generations," the new prime minister tweeted, reaching out to all Sri Lankans. Mahinda Rajapaksa took the oath as the new prime minister at the Presidential Secretariat, three days after Gotabhaya Rajapaksa was sworn in as the president. Former prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, former president Maithripala Sirisena and other political leaders were present on the occasion.

"I wish to congratulate and extend my warmest wishes to Hon Mahinda Rajapaksa, Prime Minister of the Democratic, Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka," President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa tweeted. This is Mahinda Rajapaksa's second innings as the prime minister. He was premier for a brief period in 2018 amidst a major political turmoil in the country.

Earlier in the day, Wickremesinghe formally tendered his resignation to President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa. Wickremesinghe announced his resignation on Wednesday following the presidential election debacle of his United National Party (UNP).

Gotabhaya Rajapaksa defeated UNP's Deputy Leader Sajith Premadasa in the presidential election held on November 16. Soon after he was sworn in as the president on Monday, Gotabhaya Rajapaksa thanked the powerful Buddhist clergy for backing his presidential bid and vowed to protect all communities, while giving foremost priority to Buddhism. He also thanked the Sinhala-majority people for electing him.

"I knew I would win the presidency with support coming only from the Sinhala majority. I told the minorities to join me. I did not receive their support. But I will make sure that I will be president for everyone," he said. Muslims make up nearly 10 per cent of Sri Lanka's over 21 million people, who are predominantly Sinhalese Buddhists. About 12 per cent of the population are Hindus, mostly from the ethnic Tamil minority. Some seven per cent of the population are Christians.

There are already concerns in the country that Gotabhaya Rajapaksa's remarks may have led to apprehensions among the minority communities, who are already worried about the possibility of the return of an iron-fist rule under the Rajapaksa-duo's regime. Mahinda Rajapaksa's attempt to win an unprecedented third term - after changing the Constitution to allow such a bid - had failed previously.

Mahinda Rajapaksa, who describes himself as "a rebel with a cause", earlier served as the country's president from 2005-2015, a period which was mired by allegations of human rights abuses, especially against the Tamils. Mahinda was appointed the prime minister on October 26, 2018, by the then President Sirisena, who sacked Wickremesinghe in a controversial move that plunged the country into an unprecedented constitutional crisis.

He resigned on December 15 as two crucial Supreme Court decisions made the former strongman's efforts to cling to premiership untenable. The apex court later unanimously declared that the dissolution of Parliament by President Sirisena was "illegal".

Mahinda Rajapaksa, a lawyer-turned politician became the country's youngest-ever parliamentarian in 1970 at the age of 24. The two brothers -- Mahinda and Gotabhaya -- led a decisive campaign that helped end the island nation's three-decade-long civil war against the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE).

However, the brother-duo was accused of condoning sexual violence and extrajudicial killings allegedly by Lankan security forces during the civil war, which ended in May 2009 with the death of LTTE supremo Velupillai Prabhakaran. In New Delhi, the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said it was ready to work very closely with the new government in Sri Lanka and expressed hope that it will fulfill aspirations of the minority Tamil community living in the country.

