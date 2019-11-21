International Development News
Development News Edition

Turkey re-convicts journalists despite higher court ruling

  • PTI
  • |
  • Istanbul
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 22:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 22:28 IST
Turkey re-convicts journalists despite higher court ruling
Image Credit: ANI

A Turkish court confirmed the convictions against former journalists from Turkey's oldest newspaper on Thursday, despite their sentences being overturned by a higher court. The judgement against 12 ex-staffers from Cumhuriyet was described as "scandalous" by rights groups, and further evidence of the sweeping crackdown on media freedom under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The 12 were convicted last year of supporting, through their news coverage, three organisations that Turkey views as terrorist groups: the Kurdistan Workers' Party, the ultra-left Revolutionary People's Liberation Party-Front, and the Gulen movement blamed for a failed coup in 2016. They were sentenced to jail terms ranging from two-and-a-half years to more than eight years.

In September, the Supreme Court overturned the sentences and freed the former journalists pending Thursday's retrial. But the lower court ignored that decision, and reconfirmed the original sentences, with the exception of one journalist -- Kadri Gursel -- who was acquitted.

"Once again a Turkish court has defied the decision of the higher court. Once again, journalism is the victim in this case," said Emma Sinclair-Webb, of Human Rights Watch, outside the court. "The same very weak, bogus evidence has been used once again... It is a scandalous decision and another decision that will go down in history as evidence of Turkey's broken criminal justice system," she added.

The Constitutional Court ruled in May that the case had violated the rights to freedom, free expression and personal security of two of the journalists: Gursel and Murat Aksoy. In court, the defendants struck a defiant tone, with Cumhuriyet's former lawyer Bulent Utku saying the case was "political from the beginning, and aimed at revenge." Turkish media groups have been steadily brought under the control of Erdogan's allies in recent years.

Cumhuriyet, founded in 1924, is a rare Turkish paper not in the hands of a business tycoon, but controlled by an independent foundation. The daily has come under huge pressure, with former editor-in-chief Can Dundar fleeing to Germany after being convicted in 2016 over an article alleging that Turkey had supplied weapons to Islamist groups in Syria.

Turkey is considered one of the world's leading jailer of journalists, and currently ranked 157 out of 180 countries for press freedom by Reporters Without Borders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Over 110 JNU teachers disassociate themselves from JNUTA

Over 110 teachers of Jawaharlal Nehru University signed a statement on Thursday disassociating themselves from the teachers association of the institute owing to the groups indifference towards alleged attacks on their colleagues by some pr...

Hostel fee hike: JNU says misinformation campaign being run

The Jawaharlal Nehru University on Thursday said it has a deficit of more than Rs 45 crore and there is a misinformation campaign being run in the name of hostel fee hike. The JNU, in a statement, said the deficit is largely because of the ...

UPDATE 2-UK stocks fall as trade fears, Labour manifesto weigh

UK shares fell on Thursday on concerns about U.S.-China relations and the opposition Labour Partys election manifesto plans to raise taxes on companies and renationalise infrastructure groups. The main index shed 0.3, weighed down by financ...

Blue Jackets add MacLean to coaching staff

Veteran NHL player and coach Paul MacLean will join the Columbus Blue Jackets coaching staff as an assistant with emphasis on special teams. His presence on the bench will be delayed until immigration procedures are completed.MacLean, 61, w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019