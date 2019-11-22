International Development News
Development News Edition

US praises India's contributions to Afghan stability

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 03:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 03:10 IST
US praises India's contributions to Afghan stability
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Developing strategic partnership with India is a critical element of President Donald Trump's South Asia strategy, a senior administration official said Thursday noting that there were encouraging results of the move. "The United States welcomes India's substantial investment in and assistance to Afghanistan. And we will continue to support efforts to achieve an honourable and enduring outcome in Afghanistan that preserves our investment in Afghanistan's future," said Nancy Jackson, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Afghanistan Affairs.

Speaking at the event, Indian ambassador to the US Harsh Vardhan Shringla said India has played an active role in the reconstruction and development of Afghanistan since 2001. India has completed 400 social infrastructure projects in this war-torn country and another 150 were under way, he said.

All the Indian projects are undertaken in partnership with the Afghan government and are spread across each and every of the 34 provinces of Afghanistan in diverse fields of development, including education, healthcare, infrastructure, administrative capacity, flood control, irrigation, agriculture, sports, he said. "So far, close to 400 social infrastructure projects have been completed and 150 projects are under various stages of progress covering all 34 provinces of Afghanistan.... Under our New Development Partnership, several important projects focused on developmental needs and priorities of Afghanistan have been identified for implementation including Shahtoot Dam and drinking water project for Kabul city, low-cost housing for returning Afghan refugees in Nangarhar province, among many others, he said.

"These projects are a reflection of India's enduring commitment towards Afghanistan's reconstruction," Shringla said, adding, "India is committed to support Afghanistan in its journey to emerge as a united, sovereign, democratic, peaceful, stable, prosperous and inclusive nation." Delivering the keynote address to 'The India-Afghanistan Relationship: Examining Historical, Political, Economic, and Cultural Ties', organised by think tank Hudson Institute, Jackson said, "For too long, the Taliban have taken comfort in their conviction that our fight is unsustainable."

"Our friends and adversaries should understand that our interest in protecting American citizens is enduring, as we advance in a responsible way forward toward a peace settlement that will benefit not only Afghans, but the entire region," Jackson said in a warning to the terrorist organisations operating from the region. According to the US official, the US Administration understands that the American people are ready to end the war in Afghanistan while remaining committed to countering the threat of terrorism from groups anywhere in the region.

"In 2017, the President's South Asia strategy acknowledged that military power alone will not bring peace to Afghanistan or stop the terrorist threat arising from that country," she said. Rather, the American military effort is designed to create conditions for a negotiated settlement. This effort involves military resolve in Afghanistan, with decisions based on conditions on the ground, she told the Washington DC audience.

"Another critical element of the President's South Asia strategy is for America to further develop its strategic partnership with India — the world's largest democracy and a key security and economic partner of the United States," Jackson said. The senior State Department official appreciated India's important contributions to stability in Afghanistan, including USD 3 billion in civilian assistance since 2001.

"For our part, we remain committed to pursuing our shared objectives for peace and security in South Asia and the broader Indo-Pacific region," she said. "We have seen encouraging signs over the last 18 months that the South Asia strategy is working, and is beginning to set conditions for a political settlement that includes the Taliban, the Afghan government and other Afghans, including women's groups," said the US official.

An inclusive political settlement, in turn, will lay the groundwork for political stability and an improvement in security conditions, she said. At the same time, she said that no one should be under any illusion that a political settlement will immediately mean an end to violence. "There will still be violent extremist groups like ISIS, and there will still be armed groups pursuing their own criminal or political objectives," she said.

"A comprehensive peace agreement will, however, enable Afghans to work together to fight these common threats, including the threat posed by the international terrorist organisations that threaten our societies," Jackson said. India and the United States, who want to see a peaceful and stable Afghanistan, also share an interest in an economically self-sufficient and prosperous Afghanistan. "India and the United States are among Afghanistan's largest trading partners, with both of our countries doing about USD 1 billion in annual bilateral trade with Afghanistan," Jackson said.

India has done much to help Afghanistan's development, from the construction of dams, roads, electrical lines, irrigation systems, and telecommunications infrastructure to building a stadium in Kandahar for Afghanistan's cricket team, she said. India is helping the Afghan Red Crescent Society treat children with congenital heart disease. India provides scholarships to 1,000 Afghan students each year out of the 16,000 Afghans who are studying in India, she told the audience.

Referring to the USAID-sponsored "Passage to Prosperity" India-Afghanistan International Trade and Investment Shows, Jackson said it has been attended by hundreds of Afghan businesses and thousands of Indian private sector representatives. The 2018 Passage to Prosperity event resulted in nearly USD350 million in deals between Indian and Afghan businesses, and this year's event was a similar success.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Amazon's Auburndale fulfillment center to create 500 full-time jobs 

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Jordan won't impose new taxes in new 2020 budget -finance minister

Jordan will not impose new taxes in its proposed 2010 budget but will seek other means including a crackdown on pervasive tax evasion to help boost revenues crucial to lowering record public debt, the finance minister said on Thursday.Moham...

UPDATE 1-Argentine prosecutor calls for international arrest of bishop accused of sex abuse

An Argentine criminal prosecutor has requested the arrest of a Roman Catholic bishop after officials said he ignored repeated calls and emails relating to an investigation of sex abuse allegations against him. The prosecutor in charge of ge...

UPDATE 3-House Democrats see progress on U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal, passage possible this year

U.S. House Democrats said on Thursday they ironed out some differences with the White House over a trade agreement with Canada and Mexico, and Congress could still vote on the deal - one of President Donald Trumps top priorities - this year...

NFL upholds Browns DE Garrett's suspension, ending season

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garretts suspension for his role in a brawl with the Pittsburgh Steelers last week was upheld on Thursday, ensuring he will miss at least the rest of the 2019 season. Appeals officer James Thrash made th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019