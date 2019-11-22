International Development News
Development News Edition

Colombia faces largest national strike in years

Several thousands of Colombians took to streets on Thursday (local time) to protest against the country's deeply unpopular government that faces public discontentment due to rising unemployment, economic reforms, and a deteriorating security situation.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bogota
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 16:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 16:37 IST
Colombia faces largest national strike in years
A riot police officer throws a tear gas canister during a protest in Bogota.. Image Credit: ANI

Several thousands of Colombians took to streets on Thursday (local time) to protest against the country's deeply unpopular government that faces public discontentment due to rising unemployment, economic reforms, and a deteriorating security situation. The South American nation closed its borders ahead of the largest national strike that was expected to hit Colombia in years to prevent foreigners from joining the anti-government protests, CNN reported.

In the capital, Bogota, police helicopters whirred overhead, while riot police fired teargas at protesters who had blocked bus routes before dawn. Despite torrential rain, thousands of people thronged the city's historic Plaza de Simon Bolivar, singing the national anthem.

Other countries in South America, namely Ecuador, Chile, Venezuela, and Bolivia are also experiencing major social unrest this year as governments in the region struggle to deal with popular grievances over economic stagnation, corruption, inequality and more specific national issues. The ongoing protests were described as peaceful overall and under control by Colombia's National Police Director, General Oscar Atehortua, and the Minister of Interior Nancy Patricia Gutierrez.

They counted 13 marches and 27 gatherings in Bogota. Despite some roadblocks, public transportation continues to function normally, they said during a press briefing on Thursday. While other cities saw minor incidents, the bulk of the violence was reported in the western city of Cali, where protesters attacked a local news crew, burning most of their equipment, police said.

An investigation is ongoing and no detentions have been made, Atehortua added. The national strike was prompted by proposed cuts to pensions weeks ago. Though the reform was never formally announced, it became a lightning rod for widespread dissatisfaction with the government of President Ivan Duque, whose approval rating has dropped to just 26 per cent since he took office in August last year.

Protesters also expressed anger at the perceived slow-walking of the rollout of the country's historic 2016 peace deal with the leftist Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (or FARC) rebel group. That accord formally ended five decades of civil war that killed 260,000 and forced more than 7 million to flee their homes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Snake ancestors had legs, cheekbones 100 million years ago: Study

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Plea in Delhi HC seeks inspection of VVPAT slips used in 2019 LS elections

A petition was filed in the Delhi High Court on Friday seeking directions to Election Commission EC to inspect voter-verifiable paper audit trail VVPAT slips of electronic voting machine EVM machines used in 2019 General elections. The peti...

Shah: After meeting compliances,bizmen have no time to run cos

The government and regulators need to get more objective about governance and compliance if the real objective is making doing business easier, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on Friday said. The Biocon chief also flagged the deepening trust deficit b...

Indians charged in money laundering gang bust in UK

Five Indian nationals and an equal number of NRIs have been charged in the UK with a conspiracy to launder millions of pounds through drug trafficking and organised immigration crime. The 10 suspects, including a woman, were arrested earlie...

Prakash Jha to play lead role in his next acting project

Filmmaker-actor Prakash Jha on Friday revealed that he will be playing the central character in his upcoming acting project. The critically-acclaimed helmer, who made acting debut with his own directorial Jai Gangaajal as an antagonist oppo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019