South African Airways says wage deal will end strike

South African Airways (SAA) said on Friday that it had reached a wage deal with two trade unions to end a crippling strike and said it would mean a return to full operations.

State-owned SAA said the NUMSA and SACCA unions had agreed to a wage increase of 5.9% retrospective to April 1, 2019, which would be paid in February 2020, subject to funding being available.

