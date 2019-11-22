International Development News
Development News Edition

China protests against US warships sailing in South China Sea

China on Friday vigorously protested the passage of American naval vessels through the South China Sea, claiming that the United States' actions have damaged China's sovereignty and security considerably.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 21:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 21:36 IST
China protests against US warships sailing in South China Sea
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

China on Friday vigorously protested the passage of American naval vessels through the South China Sea, claiming that the United States' actions have damaged China's sovereignty and security considerably. "The combat vessel USS Gabrielle Giffords of the US Navy, on November 20, illegally entered the waters near the Nanshan Islands [also known as the Spratly Islands]. On November 21, the missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer arbitrarily invaded the waters of the Xisha archipelago [also known as the Paracel Islands]," Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang was quoted as saying by Sputnik.

He also stressed that the US actions had violated China's sovereignty and security interests, and undermined the stability in the South China Sea, prompting China to issue a protest. "The current situation in the South China Sea is stable on the whole, and the corresponding sides are focused on dialogue and cooperation. The Chinese side urges the United States to put a stop to such provocations immediately. China will resort to every measure necessary to safeguard national sovereignty and security, and to maintain peace and stability in the South China Sea," Geng added.

Earlier in the week, two US warships passed near the disputed group of islands -- the Spratly and Paracel archipelagos -- in the South China Sea. For decades, China has been disputing the status of a number of territories in the South China Sea that it lays claim to, primarily the Paracel and Spratly Island, and the Scarborough Shoal.

In recent years, the US has been deploying its destroyers close to the islands. Despite protests from Beijing, Washington has maintained that its ships will sail everywhere permitted by international law. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Snake ancestors had legs, cheekbones 100 million years ago: Study

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

HADR seminar for better disaster management held in Mumbai

In an attempt to synergise efforts of all stakeholders, the Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief HADR Seminar 2019 was held on Friday at Air Force Station in Kalina here, an official. The seminar had discussions on capabilities of t...

Tata Steel Chess: Anand starts well, Carlsen leads after day one

Viswanathan Anand drew with Ding Liren of China and Wesley So of the United States before going down to Ian Nepomniachtchi of Russia on the first day of Tata Steel Chess tournament here on Friday. World champion Magnus Carlsen of Norway ste...

'Criminal' held after brief exchange of fire with police

An alleged criminal was arrested after a brief exchange of fire with police here, officials said on Friday. On Thursday, two men on a motorcycle were signalled to stop for checking by police, but they sped away and fired at policemen. The p...

Spain offers green energy investors incentives to drop lawsuits

Spain has offered incentives to renewable energy investors to drop almost 10 billion euros 11.04 billion worth of lawsuits against the country, acting environment minister Teresa Ribera said on Friday. Several foreign investors, most invest...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019