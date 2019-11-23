International Development News
Development News Edition

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 23-11-2019 03:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-11-2019 03:30 IST
REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

GLOBAL ISRAEL-NETANYAHU

Israel's Netanyahu faces calls to quit but is defiant in crisis Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faced calls to resign over a corruption scandal on Friday, as senior government colleagues publicly declared support after some signs of cracks in party loyalty.

SOUTHKOREA-JAPAN South Korea pulls intelligence deal with Japan back from the brink

South Korea on Friday made a last-minute decision to stick with its critical intelligence-sharing deal with Japan, a dramatic reversal after months of frigid relations complicated by painful, wartime history. U.S.

USA-IMPEACHMENT-TRUMP Trump accuses impeachment witness of lying, defends use of Giuliani

President Donald Trump on Friday accused a witness in the Democratic-led impeachment inquiry of lying and offered an explanation for his controversial use of his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani on Ukraine policy, saying Giuliani’s crime-fighting abilities were needed to deal with a corrupt country. USA-ELECTION-WARREN

Warren taps all-woman lineup to chair U.S. presidential campaign U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren announced on Friday that her presidential campaign will be chaired by a diverse group of congresswomen elected in 2018 in a record-breaking wave of women who helped Democrats retake the U.S. House of Representatives.

BUSINESS TESLA-TRUCK-WINDOWS

Shattered glass: Futuristic design questioned after Tesla Cybertruck launch Tesla Inc’s launch of its futuristic Cybertruck pickup suffered a setback when its “armored glass” windows shattered, but it was the overall look of the electric vehicle that worried Wall Street on Friday, driving the automaker’s shares down 6%.

USA-CHINA-HUAWEI-TECH U.S. agency votes 5-0 to bar China's Huawei, ZTE from government subsidy program

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) voted 5-0 Friday to designate China’s Huawei and ZTE as national security risks, barring their U.S. rural carrier customers from tapping an $8.5 billion government fund to purchase equipment. ENTERTAINMENT

FILM-MICHAEL-JACKSON Michael Jackson Hollywood movie reported in the works

Michael Jackson’s story is headed for Hollywood from the producer who helped make hit film “Bohemian Rhapsody,” industry media reported on Friday. AUCTION-BATMAN

KAPOW! Original Batman and Robin costumes to go under the hammer A pair of Batman and Robin outfits, described as the only known complete costumes worn on the 1960s television show, is going up for auction in Los Angeles and the owner is determined that his childhood comic book heroes stay together.

SPORTS SPORT-DOPING-RUSSIA-ATHLETICS

Russia reinstatement process suspended over AIU charges The global governing body of athletics on Friday suspended the reinstatement process for Russia pending the resolution of charges imposed on its athletics federation for violating anti-doping rules, dealing a blow to the country’s Olympic hopes.

GOLF-EUROPEAN Lorenzo-Vera extends lead as Fleetwood, Rahm boost Race to Dubai chances

France's Mike Lorenzo-Vera carded a three-under-par 69 to grab a three-shot lead at the season-ending DP World Tour Championship on Friday, while Race to Dubai contenders Tommy Fleetwood and Jon Rahm remain in the hunt heading into the weekend. UPCOMING

RELIGION POPE-THAILAND/DEPARTURE (PIX) (TV)

Pope Francis departs Bangkok for Tokyo Thailand holds a farewell ceremony for Pope Francis, who will fly from Bangkok to Tokyo.

23 Nov 21:30 ET / 02:30 GMT POPE-JAPAN/ (PIX) (TV)

Pope Francis visits Japan Pope Francis visits Japan, including the cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

23 Nov CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

USA-GULF/SECURITY (PIX) (TV) Embark on US aircraft carrier that passed through Strait of Hormuz

Media embark on the US aircraft carrier strike group Abraham Lincoln, which passed through the Strait of Hormuz this week amid tensions with Iran. 23 Nov

SECURITY-HALIFAX/ (TV) Halifax hosts annual international forum with experts, military and government security officials

Experts, military and government officials from around the world meet to discuss global security issues at the annual Halifax international security forum. 23 Nov

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS G20-JAPAN/FOREIGN MINISTERS-NUCLEAR (TV)

Member countries of a nuclear disarmament initiative group meet at G20 Nagoya Foreign ministers of the Non-Proliferation and Disarmament Initiative (NPDI) member countries, including Australia, Canada, Chile, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Netherlands, Nigeria, the Philippines, Poland, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, meet during a G20 foreign ministers gathering in Nagoya.

23 Nov G20-JAPAN/FOREIGN MINISTERS-NEWSER (TV)

Japan holds concluding news conference at G20 Nagoya Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi holds a news conference after wrapping up a G20 foreign ministers gathering in Nagoya.

23 Nov PAPUA-BOUGAINVILLE/ (TV)

Bougainville holds an independence referendum Bougainville, an autonomous region of Papua New Guinea, holds an independence referendum. Bougainville is geographically part of the Solomon Islands.

23 Nov BAHRAIN-SUMMIT/ (PIX) (TV)

IISS "Manama Dialogue 2019" security summit Key global policymakers expected to attend annual Middle East security summit amid rising regional tensions.

23 Nov RUSSIA-PUTIN/ (PIX) (TV)

Putin speaks at ruling United Russia party conference Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev speak at a conference of the country's ruling United Russia party.

23 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

BRITAIN-ROYALS/NEWZEALAND (PIX) (TV) Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall visit New Zealand

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, continue their first trip to New Zealand in four years, visiting Christchurch, Waitangi, Auckland and Kaikōura. 23 Nov

SPORTS SOCCER-EURO/HUNGARY-STADIUM (PIX)

Soccer--Orban’s long shot: billion-euro spending yet to bring Hungary football revival The Hungarian government has spent more than $2 billion on football since Orban took power in 2010, inaugurating a new national stadium last week - but the country could very well miss the Euro 2020 championship the arena was built for.

23 Nov 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank sells over 13 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

New coral disease unravels role played by microbes in reef health: Study

NZ economic growth to remain steady, business investment set to expand

Watch: 'Not-so-armored' glass in Elon Musk's Cybertruck embarrasses Tesla

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Mourinho aiming to take Spurs and Kane to the next level

New Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho wants to take the club led by England striker Harry Kane to the next level by winning trophies and said he would love to stay in the job for at least as long as his predecessor Mauricio Pochettino...

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Comeback kings Dortmund rescue 3-3 draw against Paderborn

Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus scored a stoppage-time equaliser as they dragged themselves back from 3-0 down to rescue a 3-3 draw against promoted Paderborn on Friday but they still suffered a dent to their Bundesliga title hopes. Th...

Steelers look to get back to business at Cincinnati

Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph is hoping for a much less eventful time on the football field when the Steelers visit the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Rudolph is attempting to move on from the Nov. 14 incident in which he was conked o...

Colorado man faces new charges for plotting to bomb synagogue

An avowed white supremacist being held without bond for plotting to bomb a Colorado synagogue this month has been indicted on additional charges of attempted arson and using explosives to commit a felony, federal prosecutors said on Friday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019