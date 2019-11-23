REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

GLOBAL ISRAEL-NETANYAHU

Israel's Netanyahu faces calls to quit but is defiant in crisis Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faced calls to resign over a corruption scandal on Friday, as senior government colleagues publicly declared support after some signs of cracks in party loyalty.

SOUTHKOREA-JAPAN South Korea pulls intelligence deal with Japan back from the brink

South Korea on Friday made a last-minute decision to stick with its critical intelligence-sharing deal with Japan, a dramatic reversal after months of frigid relations complicated by painful, wartime history. U.S.

USA-IMPEACHMENT-TRUMP Trump accuses impeachment witness of lying, defends use of Giuliani

President Donald Trump on Friday accused a witness in the Democratic-led impeachment inquiry of lying and offered an explanation for his controversial use of his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani on Ukraine policy, saying Giuliani’s crime-fighting abilities were needed to deal with a corrupt country. USA-ELECTION-WARREN

Warren taps all-woman lineup to chair U.S. presidential campaign U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren announced on Friday that her presidential campaign will be chaired by a diverse group of congresswomen elected in 2018 in a record-breaking wave of women who helped Democrats retake the U.S. House of Representatives.

BUSINESS TESLA-TRUCK-WINDOWS

Shattered glass: Futuristic design questioned after Tesla Cybertruck launch Tesla Inc’s launch of its futuristic Cybertruck pickup suffered a setback when its “armored glass” windows shattered, but it was the overall look of the electric vehicle that worried Wall Street on Friday, driving the automaker’s shares down 6%.

USA-CHINA-HUAWEI-TECH U.S. agency votes 5-0 to bar China's Huawei, ZTE from government subsidy program

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) voted 5-0 Friday to designate China’s Huawei and ZTE as national security risks, barring their U.S. rural carrier customers from tapping an $8.5 billion government fund to purchase equipment. ENTERTAINMENT

FILM-MICHAEL-JACKSON Michael Jackson Hollywood movie reported in the works

Michael Jackson’s story is headed for Hollywood from the producer who helped make hit film “Bohemian Rhapsody,” industry media reported on Friday. AUCTION-BATMAN

KAPOW! Original Batman and Robin costumes to go under the hammer A pair of Batman and Robin outfits, described as the only known complete costumes worn on the 1960s television show, is going up for auction in Los Angeles and the owner is determined that his childhood comic book heroes stay together.

SPORTS SPORT-DOPING-RUSSIA-ATHLETICS

Russia reinstatement process suspended over AIU charges The global governing body of athletics on Friday suspended the reinstatement process for Russia pending the resolution of charges imposed on its athletics federation for violating anti-doping rules, dealing a blow to the country’s Olympic hopes.

GOLF-EUROPEAN Lorenzo-Vera extends lead as Fleetwood, Rahm boost Race to Dubai chances

France's Mike Lorenzo-Vera carded a three-under-par 69 to grab a three-shot lead at the season-ending DP World Tour Championship on Friday, while Race to Dubai contenders Tommy Fleetwood and Jon Rahm remain in the hunt heading into the weekend. UPCOMING

RELIGION POPE-THAILAND/DEPARTURE (PIX) (TV)

Pope Francis departs Bangkok for Tokyo Thailand holds a farewell ceremony for Pope Francis, who will fly from Bangkok to Tokyo.

23 Nov 21:30 ET / 02:30 GMT POPE-JAPAN/ (PIX) (TV)

Pope Francis visits Japan Pope Francis visits Japan, including the cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

23 Nov CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

USA-GULF/SECURITY (PIX) (TV) Embark on US aircraft carrier that passed through Strait of Hormuz

Media embark on the US aircraft carrier strike group Abraham Lincoln, which passed through the Strait of Hormuz this week amid tensions with Iran. 23 Nov

SECURITY-HALIFAX/ (TV) Halifax hosts annual international forum with experts, military and government security officials

Experts, military and government officials from around the world meet to discuss global security issues at the annual Halifax international security forum. 23 Nov

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS G20-JAPAN/FOREIGN MINISTERS-NUCLEAR (TV)

Member countries of a nuclear disarmament initiative group meet at G20 Nagoya Foreign ministers of the Non-Proliferation and Disarmament Initiative (NPDI) member countries, including Australia, Canada, Chile, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Netherlands, Nigeria, the Philippines, Poland, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, meet during a G20 foreign ministers gathering in Nagoya.

23 Nov G20-JAPAN/FOREIGN MINISTERS-NEWSER (TV)

Japan holds concluding news conference at G20 Nagoya Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi holds a news conference after wrapping up a G20 foreign ministers gathering in Nagoya.

23 Nov PAPUA-BOUGAINVILLE/ (TV)

Bougainville holds an independence referendum Bougainville, an autonomous region of Papua New Guinea, holds an independence referendum. Bougainville is geographically part of the Solomon Islands.

23 Nov BAHRAIN-SUMMIT/ (PIX) (TV)

IISS "Manama Dialogue 2019" security summit Key global policymakers expected to attend annual Middle East security summit amid rising regional tensions.

23 Nov RUSSIA-PUTIN/ (PIX) (TV)

Putin speaks at ruling United Russia party conference Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev speak at a conference of the country's ruling United Russia party.

23 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

BRITAIN-ROYALS/NEWZEALAND (PIX) (TV) Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall visit New Zealand

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, continue their first trip to New Zealand in four years, visiting Christchurch, Waitangi, Auckland and Kaikōura. 23 Nov

SPORTS SOCCER-EURO/HUNGARY-STADIUM (PIX)

Soccer--Orban’s long shot: billion-euro spending yet to bring Hungary football revival The Hungarian government has spent more than $2 billion on football since Orban took power in 2010, inaugurating a new national stadium last week - but the country could very well miss the Euro 2020 championship the arena was built for.

23 Nov 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

