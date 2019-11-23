International Development News
Russia registers 24 ceasefire violations in Syria over past 24 hrs

The Russian Defence Ministry said on Saturday the commission monitoring the implementation of the ceasefire along the Turkish-Syrian border has registered 24 truce breaches over the past 24 hours.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Moscow
  • |
  • Updated: 23-11-2019 15:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-11-2019 15:45 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Moscow [Russia], Nov 23 (Sputnik/ANI): The Russian Defence Ministry said on Saturday the commission monitoring the implementation of the ceasefire along the Turkish-Syrian border has registered 24 truce breaches over the past 24 hours. "Over the last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 24 cases of firing in the Syrian provinces: 13 in Idlib, four in Aleppo, six in Latakia and one in Hama," the ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said in its daily bulletin.

While the Turkish side has recorded 15 ceasefire violations in the Syrian provinces: six in Latakia, eight in Hama and one in Aleppo, "the ministry added. The Russian military has carried out one humanitarian operation over the same period, the centre added, delivering 1,000 food sets to the residents of the northeastern Hasakah province.

An armed conflict between various opposition groups, including terrorist organisations, and the government has been ongoing in Syria since 2011. The Syrian Constitutional Committee, equally represented by the Syrian government, the opposition and the civil society, was formed this year and had its inaugural meeting in Geneva in late October. The second round of talks is set to start on November 25. (Sputnik/ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

