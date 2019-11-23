Following are the top foreign stories at 1745 hours

FGN9 G20-JAISHANKAR

Jaishankar holds discussions with counterparts from various countries during G20 meeting in Japan Nagoya: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday interacted with his counterparts from several countries as he attended the G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting here.

Pak forms parliamentary committee to prevent forced conversions of minorities Islamabad: A 22-member parliamentary committee has been formed in Pakistan to work on a legislation to prevent the forced conversions and protect the rights of minorities in the conservative Muslim-majority country, according to a media report on Saturday.

Former CIA official sentenced to 19 years in prison in Chinese espionage case Washington: A US court has sentenced a former CIA official to 19 years of imprisonment on charges of spying for China. By Lalit K Jha

23 dead as violent unrest in Chile enters fifth week Santiago: The death toll from violent unrest in Chile rose to 23 on Friday as the country entered its fifth week of social unrest. (AFP) IND

