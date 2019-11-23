International Development News
Ethiopian referendum overwhelmingly backs new federal region

  PTI
  Hawassa
  Updated: 23-11-2019 21:50 IST
  Created: 23-11-2019 21:50 IST
Hawassa (Ethiopia), Nov 23 (AFP) Ethiopia's Sidama people have voted overwhelmingly for a new federal region, with 98 per cent choosing autonomous rule, the electoral board said Saturday. The result means a major shakeup in Ethiopia, with analysts saying it could inspire other groups to push for autonomy to redraw boundaries in Africa's second most populous country, with more than 100 million people.

The official results were released by Wubshet Ayele, deputy head of the National Electoral Board, in the regional capital Hawassa, roughly 200 kilometres (125 miles) south of Addis Ababa. "The November 20 polls was peaceful and didn't have major logistical challenges, although in some places there were larger than projected queues of voters," Ayele said.

Less than two per cent of the 2.27 million people who voted in the referendum chose to remain in the existing federal region, one of nine currently in Ethiopia, Ayele said. The poll paves the way for Sidama to become a 10th state -- but also acts as inspiration for others keen to carve out their own ethnic region.

With more than 10 other ethnic groups potentially interested in holding their own referendum on autonomy, the Sidama result will have an impact far beyond the local region itself. The referendum on autonomy sprang from a federal system designed to provide widespread ethnic self-rule in a hugely diverse country.

The Sidama -- who number more than three million -- have agitated for years to leave the diverse Southern Nations, Nationalities, and Peoples' Region. The Sidama autonomy push gained fresh momentum after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, winner of this year's Nobel Peace Prize, took office last year and enacted a series of reforms that have encouraged more freedoms.

But his drive to open up Ethiopia's authoritarian one-party state has also unleashed ethnic violence as different groups and regions jostle for power and resources. The Sidama push for autonomy triggered days of unrest in July that left dozens dead and prompted the government to place Ethiopia's southern region under the control of soldiers and federal police.

There is concern among non-Sidama people in the new state, especially those in the city of Hawassa. The new state will split off from the old region, and will hand tax-raising powers and control over schools, police, health and other services to the Sidamas, who would be in the majority in the state.

Abiy has already congratulated the Sidama people for the "holding a peaceful and democratic" referendum. "The voting process is demonstrative of our capacity for taking our differences to the ballot and allowing democratic processes to prevail," Abiy said on Thursday.

Creating a new state will be far harder than just voting for one. Implementing the referendum result is expected to raise a host of thorny issues, and there are a lot of stages ahead before the new state becomes a reality.

"A new region will not be created overnight -- this is just one key part of a process," William Davison from the International Crisis Group, said ahead of the result. "And during no part of that process should Sidama statehood harm non-Sidama residents or businesses." (AFP) RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

