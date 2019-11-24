International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Ethiopia's Sidama vote overwhelmingly to form autonomous region

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 01:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 01:08 IST
UPDATE 1-Ethiopia's Sidama vote overwhelmingly to form autonomous region
The country's electoral board said on Saturday that provisional results showed 98.5% of voters had backed the change in Wednesday's ballot, with turnout reaching 99.7%. Image Credit: ANI

Ethiopia's Sidama people have voted overwhelmingly to form their own self-governing region as many of the country's ethnic groups demand greater autonomy under sweeping reforms led by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. The country's electoral board said on Saturday that provisional results showed 98.5% of voters had backed the change in Wednesday's ballot, with turnout reaching 99.7%.

The result grants the Sidama, who represents about 4% of Ethiopia's 105 million population, their own self-governing region - the country's 10th, control over local taxes, education, security, and certain legislation. Ethiopia's constitution gives the right to seek autonomy to its more than 80 ethnic groups, but it is only under Abiy's political reform agenda that the government approved the Sidama request for a referendum.

The country, once one of Africa's most repressive nations, has been undergoing rapid changes since Abiy was appointed last year, promising to forge a more open society. But the greater freedoms have also allowed long-repressed ethnic tensions to boil over and emboldened powerful regional strongmen demanding more rights for their people.

Last year, ethnic violence forced more than two million people from their homes and killed hundreds, according to the United Nations and monitoring groups. Saturday's result may encourage the more than a dozen other ethnic groups that are considering requesting similar votes, a move that could threaten Abiy's push to unify the country ahead of elections scheduled for 2020.

The Sidama's new homeland will be carved out of the Southern Nations, Nationalities, and Peoples (SNNP) region, the most ethnically diverse part of Ethiopia, bordering Kenya and South Sudan. Hawassa, 275 km (170 miles) south of Addis Ababa, will be the new regional capital. A senior police official in Hawassa told Reuters' celebrations had been banned on Saturday but that festivities would be organised once the final result had been announced.

People refrained from celebrating publicly but many drivers sang and played music in their cars. Shortly after the results were announced, a group of young people gathered in Hawassa's central square to sing and dance. They were quickly dispersed by police with whistles, and heavy rain by nightfall kept many people indoors. "I have friends who died, were imprisoned and exiled for this cause," Unani Fikro, 24, a member of a Sidama activist group, said after the results were announced. "For me, it's the day of resurrection," she said, tears rolling down her cheeks.

Members of other ethnic groups living in the city said they feared the vote's outcome meant they could suffer discrimination or become marginalized. "I'm afraid that the Sidama will come and hurt us ... they will take all the jobs and even if you file a complaint it will go unheard as you will be complaining to one of them," said Tsion, 28, a Hawassa resident who did not want to give her full name for fear of retribution.

Ethiopia's Human Rights Commissioner Daniel Bekele, who visited more than 100 polling stations in five cities and 15 rural towns across the Sidama zone during Wednesday's vote said in a statement that the referendum was peaceful and no major irregularities were reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 4 synopsis revealed, What more you can see on Nov 26

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to join Morgan Freeman, Exit of some characters

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

Former ISRO chief Kasturirangan to take over as NIIT University chairperson

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Ethiopia's Sidama vote overwhelmingly to form autonomous region

Ethiopias Sidama people have voted overwhelmingly to form their own self-governing region as many of the countrys ethnic groups demand greater autonomy under sweeping reforms led by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. The countrys electoral board sa...

Protests roll on for third day in Colombian capital

Protests continued in Colombia for a third day on Saturday, as a group of hundreds of demonstrators was dispersed by tear gas, following an overnight curfew and isolated looting in the capital Bogota. More than 250,000 people marched in a n...

Senior Chhattisgarh BJP leader Banshilal Mahto passes away

Senior Chhattisgarh Bharatiya Janata Party BJP leader Banshilal Mahto passed away on Saturday here. The 79-year-old leader was suffering from a liver-related ailment.He is survived by his wife, two sons and four daughters. Chief Minister Bh...

Novartis nears deal to buy U.S. biotech firm Medicines Co for about $7 bln- WSJ

Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG is nearing an agreement to acquire U.S. biotechnology firm The Medicines Co for about 7 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported httpson.wsj.com2qveZtj on Saturday.The deal, in which Novartis has agreed to pay 8...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019