REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/5 p.m. ET

  Reuters
  • |
  Updated: 24-11-2019 03:30 IST
  • |
  Created: 24-11-2019 03:30 IST
The United States and France are boosting Saudi Arabia’s radar systems following crippling drone and cruise missile attacks on Saudi oil infrastructure in September, which Washington blames on Iran.

WOMEN-ANTIVIOLENCE-FRANCE/ Tens of thousands march in France to condemn domestic violence

PARIS (Reuters) - Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of Paris and other French cities on Saturday to protest against domestic violence, after more than 130 women are believed to have been killed by their partner or ex-partner in France this year. U.S.

USA-MILITARY-SEALS/ U.S. Navy Secretary says he did not threaten to resign in dispute with Trump

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (Reuters) - The U.S. Navy Secretary said on Saturday he did not threaten to resign amid a disagreement with President Donald Trump over whether a Navy SEAL convicted of battlefield misconduct should face a board of peers who may oust him from the elite force. IRAQ-USA-PENCE/

On Iraq visit, Pence reassures Kurds and discusses protests with prime minister ERBIL, Iraq (Reuters) - Vice President Mike Pence visited Iraq on Saturday to reassure Iraqi Kurds of U.S. support after President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw troops from northern Syria drew criticism that Washington had betrayed its Kurdish allies there.

BUSINESS TESLA-TRUCK-ORDERS/

Elon Musk: About 150,000 orders thus far for Tesla Cybertruck Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Saturday that there have been about 150,000 orders thus far for the electric carmaker’s Cybertruck, which was unveiled on Friday.

USA-HUAWEI-TECH-CANADA/ Canada's use of Huawei 5G would hamper its access to U.S. intelligence: U.S. official

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (Reuters) - The U.S. national security adviser urged Canada on Saturday not to use Huawei 5G technology, saying that doing so would put in jeopardy intelligence sharing with the United States and expose Canadians to being profiled by the Chinese government. ENTERTAINMENT

FILM-MICHAEL-JACKSON/ Michael Jackson Hollywood movie reported in the works

Michael Jackson’s story is headed for Hollywood from the producer who helped make hit film “Bohemian Rhapsody,” industry media reported on Friday. AUCTION-BATMAN/

KAPOW! Original Batman and Robin costumes to go under the hammer A pair of Batman and Robin outfits, described as the only known complete costumes worn on the 1960s television show, is going up for auction in Los Angeles and the owner is determined that his childhood comic book heroes stay together.

SPORTS ATHLETICS-AWARDS/

Marathon man Kipchoge, hurdler Muhammad world athletes of year Kenya’s marathon sub-two hour man Eliud Kipchoge and American 400m hurdles world record holder Dalilah Muhammad were named World Athletics athletes of the year on Saturday.

TENNIS-DAVISCUP/ It's ridiculous says delighted Shapovalov as Canada reach Davis Cup final

MADRID (Reuters) - Denis Shapovalov described it as “ridiculous” and captain Frank Dancevic admitted he almost blacked out as Canada beat Russia to reach their first Davis Cup final on Saturday. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS BISSAU-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV)

Coup-prone Guinea Bissau holds presidential elections Coup-prone Guinea Bissau holds presidential elections amid a political crisis. President Jose Mario Vaz earlier this month sacked prime minister Aristides Gomes who refused to step down. Regional body ECOWAS stepped in to condemn Vaz's move, saying he does not have the power to fire his prime minister, raising tensions ahead of the polls and the possibility of military intervention.

24 Nov USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-WITNESSES (TV)

McGahn ruling could boost House impeachment probe - legal experts A forthcoming court ruling on the validity of a subpoena issued to a former White House lawyer could give current and former Trump administration officials a basis for testifying in the impeachment investigation, some legal experts said.

24 Nov HONGKONG-PROTESTS/ELECTION (PIX) (TV)

Hong Kong holds local elections Hong Kong people head to the polls to vote in 452 district councilors in a local election. A record 4.1 million Hong Kongers have enrolled to vote, with the outcome widely seen as a barometer of support for the city’s embattled government.

24 Nov BAHRAIN-SUMMIT/ (PIX) (TV)

IISS "Manama Dialogue 2019" security summit Key global policymakers expected to attend annual Middle East security summit amid rising regional tensions.

24 Nov ROMANIA-ELECTION/PRESIDENT (PIX) (TV)

Romania holds second round of presidential election Romania holds the second round of a national ballot to elect a new president, with incumbent Klaus Iohannis facing off against former prime minister Viorica Dancila.

24 Nov CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

PHILIPPINES-SECURITY/ Philippine army says it has killed militant behind suicide attacks

Philippine soldiers have killed a militant who had helped a local group linked to Islamic State to stage suicide bombings in the southern province of Sulu, the military said on Saturday. 24 Nov

SECURITY-HALIFAX/ (TV) Halifax hosts annual international forum with experts, military and government security officials

Experts, military and government officials from around the world meet to discuss global security issues at the annual Halifax international security forum. 24 Nov

RELIGION POPE-JAPAN/ (PIX) (TV)

Pope Francis visits Japan Pope Francis visits Japan, including the cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

24 Nov

