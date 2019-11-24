Libya: 383 migrants rescued off western coast

As many as 383 European-bound migrants were rescued by Libyan coast guard in five separate operations off the country's western coast this week, Libyan navy announced on Saturday. Among those rescued included a pregnant woman who gave birth to a baby girl on a coast guard patrol boat while it was on its way back to the Libyan shore on Thursday, the navy said in a statement, as cited by Xinhua news agency.

The pregnant woman was among the 99 European-bound migrants who were rescued off the Libyan city of Khoms. The other 284 migrants were rescued on Wednesday in four separate operations, the statement added. In recent years, thousands of migrants have lost their lives after undertaking dangerous sea travel from Libya on overcrowded rubber boats in a bid to escape the turmoil in their own country. (ANI)

