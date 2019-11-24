International Development News
Development News Edition

Pope in Nagasaki: No to atomic weapons, deterrence doctrine

  • PTI
  • |
  • Nagasaki
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 07:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 07:38 IST
Pope in Nagasaki: No to atomic weapons, deterrence doctrine
Pope Francis (photo/Reuters)

Pope Francis demanded world leaders renounce nuclear weapons and the Cold War-era doctrine of mutual deterrence, saying Sunday the arms race decreases security, wastes resources and threatens humanity with catastrophic destruction. Francis made the appeal in Nagasaki at ground zero of the second of the two 1945 US atomic bombings on Japan. After laying a wreath of flowers and praying in the rain at the foot of the memorial to the victims, Francis said the place stands as a stark reminder "of the pain and horror that we human beings are capable of inflicting upon one another."

"Convinced as I am that a world without nuclear weapons is possible and necessary, I ask political leaders not to forget that these weapons cannot protect us from current threats to national and international security," he said. The mood was somber and silent, darkened by the downpour that drenched the terraced fields and rice paddies of Nagasaki and the hundreds of Japanese who came out in plastic raincoats to witness the second pope to pay his respects to victims of the bomb.

Francis visited Nagasaki — and later Hiroshima — at the start of his three-day trip to Japan aimed at emphasizing his call for a global ban on atomic weapons. The Holy See was among the first countries to sign and ratify the new nuclear prohibition treaty, and Francis himself has gone further than any pope before him in saying not only the use, but the mere possession of atomic weapons is "to be condemned."

Francis didn't repeat that condemnation on Sunday, but he argued that stockpiling nuclear arsenals provides a false sense of security and actually reduces global peace at a time of heightened concerns about the nuclear threat from Iran and North Korea. "Peace and international stability are incompatible with attempts to build upon the fear of mutual destruction or the threat of total annihilation," he said.

"They can be achieved only on the basis of a global ethic of solidarity and cooperation." Several years ago, Francis was given a photograph of a Nagasaki boy carrying his dead baby brother on his back en route to a crematorium after the bombing. Francis has since distributed tens of thousands of copies of the photo, with the words "The fruit of war," printed on them. On Sunday, a poster-sized version of the photo was displayed at the memorial, and Francis was meeting the widow and son of the American military photographer who shot it, Joe O'Donnell.

The first US atomic bombing on Hiroshima on Aug. 6, 1945, killed 140,000 people, and the second one dropped three day later on Nagasaki killed another 74,000 by the end of the same year, according to data from the cities. Many of the survivors have suffered the lasting impact of radiation and developed various forms of cancer. Under the 1957 government law designed to support A-bomb survivors, or "hibakusha," more than 370,000 people were recognized as eligible for various types of government support, including medical and welfare assistance depending on how far they were from the ground zero.

As of 2018, the total amount the government had spent on them amounted to nearly 5.6 trillion yen (USD 53 billion), according to the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare. Francis lamented the "climate of distrust" that is eating away at non-proliferation efforts and the arms control framework, a reference to the formal demise this year of the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces treaty, a landmark Cold War-era arms control agreement.

The US formally withdrew from the treaty in August, after accusing Moscow of developing a Russian missile system prohibited under it. "In a world where millions of children and families live in inhumane conditions, the money that is squandered and the fortunes made through the manufacture, upgrading, maintenance and sale of ever more destructive weapons, are an affront crying out to heaven," Francis said.

And he urged world powers to recommit to arms control efforts and the eventual abolition of nuclear weapons. "We need to ponder the catastrophic impact of their deployment, especially from a humanitarian and environmental standpoint, and reject heightening a climate of fear, mistrust and hostility fomented by nuclear doctrines," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 4 synopsis revealed, What more you can see on Nov 26

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to join Morgan Freeman, Exit of some characters

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

Former ISRO chief Kasturirangan to take over as NIIT University chairperson

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Siakam, Raptors hold off Hawks

Pascal Siakam scored 12 of his game-high 34 points in the final 6 12 minutes to help the visiting Toronto Raptors hold off the upset-minded Atlanta Hawks 119-116 on Saturday. The Raptors led 112-100 with 159 remaining but Atlanta fought bac...

Tennis-Federer and Zverev Mexico City match breaks world attendance record

Broadcaster ESPN claimed a new world record for attendance at a tennis match on Saturday, with more than 42,000 people watching Germanys Alexander Zverev go down 6-3, 4-6, 2-6 to Roger Federer in an exhibition match in Mexico City. That sma...

Spurs snap skid with win over Knicks

LaMarcus Aldridge scored 23 points as the visiting San Antonio Spurs snapped an eight-game losing skid on Saturday with an 111-104 victory over the New York Knicks. DeMar DeRozan collected 21 points and nine rebounds and Patty Mills sank al...

UPDATE 2-Breakthrough in Bolivia as bill for new elections sails through Congress

Both chambers of Bolivias Congress unanimously passed legislation on Saturday to annul the contested Oct. 20 elections and pave the way for a new vote without former President Evo Morales, a major breakthrough in the countrys political cris...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019