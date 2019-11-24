International Development News
Development News Edition

Sumatran rhino is extinct in Malaysia as lone survivor dies

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kuala Lumpur
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 10:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 10:15 IST
Sumatran rhino is extinct in Malaysia as lone survivor dies
Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Sumatran rhinoceros has become extinct in Malaysia after the last of the species in the country succumbed to cancer. The Wildlife Department in eastern Sabah state on Borneo island said the rhino, named Iman, died of natural causes Saturday due to shock in her system. She had uterine tumors since her capture in March 2014.

Department director Augustine Tuuga said in a statement that Iman, who reportedly was 25 years old, was suffering significant pain from growing pressure of the tumors to her bladder but that her death came sooner than expected. It came six months after the death of the country's only male rhino in Sabah. Another female rhino also died in captivity in 2017 in the state. Efforts to breed them have been futile but Sabah authorities have harvested their cells for possible reproduction.

"Despite us knowing that this would happen sooner rather than later, we are so very saddened by this news," said Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Christina Liew, who is also an environment minister. Liew said Iman had escaped death several times over the past few years due to sudden massive blood loss, but that wildlife officials managed to nurse her back to health and obtained her egg cells for a possible collaboration with Indonesia to reproduce the critically endangered species through artificial insemination.

The Sumatran rhino, the smallest of five rhinoceros species, once roamed across Asia as far as India, but its numbers have shrunk drastically due to deforestation and poaching. The WWF conservation group estimates that there are only about 80 left, mostly living in the wild in Sumatra and Borneo in Indonesia.

The International Union for the Conservation of Nature identifies the Sumatran as well as the Black and Javan rhinoceros as being critically endangered. Both African and Sumatran rhinoceros have two horns, while the others have a single horn. Only about 24,500 rhinos survive in the wild with another 1,250 in captivity worldwide, the IUCN says. Of these, more than two-thirds are white rhinos.

Rhinos are killed for their horns, which consist of keratin similar to human hair and nails and are used in traditional medicines in parts of Asia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 4 synopsis revealed, What more you can see on Nov 26

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to join Morgan Freeman, Exit of some characters

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

Former ISRO chief Kasturirangan to take over as NIIT University chairperson

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

'Old newspapers can be used for cheap, large scale production of carbon nanotubes'

Researchers have shown that old newspapers can be used as a material on which carbon nanotubes can be grown on a large scale, an advance that may new lead to low cost, eco-friendly methods for manufacturing the tiny molecules. The researche...

Muhammad, Kipchoge named World Athletes of the Year

Eliud Kipchoge and Dalilah Muhammad have been named the male and female World Athletes of the Year at the World Athletics Awards 2019, held at the Grimaldi Forum here on Saturday. 29-year-old Muhammad broke the world record in the 400m hurd...

UPDATE 3-More than a million turn out in Hong Kong test of support for China-backed leader

More than a million voters thronged polling stations across Hong Kong on Sunday in district elections viewed as a key barometer of support for city leader Carrie Lam, besieged by nearly six months of often violent pro-democracy protests. Th...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Samoa measles outbreak kills 20, mostly childrenDeaths related to measles, mostly among small children, have more than tripled to 20 in the past week on the Pacific island of Samoa, the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019