8 Afghan security personnel killed after checkpoint stormed by armed insurgents

Nili [Afghanistan], Nov 24 (Xinhua/ANI): Eight security personnel were killed after armed insurgents stormed a security checkpoint in Kajran district of the central Daikundi district on Sunday.

The provincial government spokesperson Sakini Ehsani confirmed the fatalities. No group has come forward to take responsibility for the attack yet. (Xinhua/ANI)

