Congo plane crash death toll rises to 24 -provincial lawmaker and rescue worker

The death toll from a plane that crashed into a densely populated neighbourhood in Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on Sunday morning has risen to at least 24, a provincial lawmaker and rescue worker.

Jean-Paul Lumbulumbu, the vice president of North Kivu's parliament, said 24 bodies had been recovered from the rubble. A rescue worker, who asked not to be named, said 26 bodies had been found.

