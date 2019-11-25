Pentagon chief wants Navy secretary to resign over SEAL case

International Development News
U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper asked for Navy Secretary Richard Spencer's resignation after losing confidence in him over his handling of the case of a Navy SEAL accused of war crimes, the Defense Department said on Sunday.

"I am deeply troubled by this conduct shown by a senior DOD official." Esper said in a statement. "Unfortunately, as a result I have determined that Secretary Spencer no longer has my confidence to continue in his position. I wish Richard well."

