Singapore former opposition politician Brad Bowyer on Monday corrected a Facebook post questioning the independence of state investment funds following a government request, in the first use of a new "fake news" law.

A statement on an official Singapore government fact-checking website, seen by Reuters, said the post by Bowyer was false. Bowyer posted on Facebook on Monday confirming he had issued a correction notice.

