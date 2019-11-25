International Development News
Development News Edition

Iran rejects US order to pay $180 mn over reporter's jailing

  • PTI
  • |
  • Tehran
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 17:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 17:01 IST
Iran rejects US order to pay $180 mn over reporter's jailing

Tehran, Nov 25 (AFP) Iran on Monday rejected a US court order for Tehran to pay $180 million in damages to a Washington Post reporter for jailing him on espionage charges. Jason Rezaian spent 544 days in an Iranian prison before he was released in January 2016 in exchange for seven Iranians held in the United States.

On Friday, a US district court judge ordered damages be paid to Rezaian and his family in compensation for pain and suffering as well as economic losses. The Iranian foreign ministry's spokesman described the journalist's decision to seek damages as "strange".

"Mr Jason Rezaian... was a security convict and the Islamic Republic of Iran commuted his (sentence of maximum punishment) to imprisonment," said spokesman Abbas Mousavi. "He was pardoned and despite having an open case... he was released," Mousavi told a news conference in Tehran.

"For him to go there and lodge a complaint and for American courts to lavishly determine such figures" was a course of action that Iran "rejects", said Mousavi. "This was a favour that the Islamic Republic of Iran did for him," he said, adding that he could have been kept behind bars and punished more severely.

Mousavi said Iran could itself take similar legal action against the United States, without elaborating. Relations between arch-foes Tehran and Washington plunged to a new low in May last year when the US withdrew from an international accord that gave Iran relief from sanctions in return for curbs on its nuclear programme.

Rezaian and three other Americans were released on January 16, 2016, the day the nuclear agreement entered into force. (AFP) AMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Akshay Kumar expresses grief over demise of sound-editor Nimish Pilankar

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Monday expressed grief over the untimely demise of movie Housefull-4 sound-editor, Nimish Pilankar. The 29-year-old Pilankar passed away earlier in the day due to high blood pressure which led to brain haemor...

Lata Mangeshkar still in hospital, doing 'very good': family

Bollywood great Lata Mangeshkar, who was admitted to hospital two weeks ago, is doing very good, her niece said on Monday but did not clarify when she will return home. Mangeshkar, 90, was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Breach Candy...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Chinese national to be sentenced for trespassing at Trumps resortA Chinese national faces sentencing in a federal court on Monday after she was convicted of bluffing her way into U....

Researchers using MRI reveals brain damage in obese teens

According to a study being presented at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America, Researchers using MRI have found signs of damage that may be related to inflammation in the brains of obese adolescents. Obesity in you...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019