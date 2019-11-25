International Development News
Development News Edition

Sri Lanka won't do anything that will harm India's interests: Prez Rajapaksa

  • PTI
  • |
  • Colombo
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 17:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 17:23 IST
Sri Lanka won't do anything that will harm India's interests: Prez Rajapaksa

Sri Lanka will work with India and it won't do anything that will harm its interests, newly elected President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has said ahead of his visit to New Delhi later this week. Rajapaksa, who is considered pro-China, said he wanted Sri Lanka to be a "neutral country" and work with all the countries.

"We will work with India as a friendly country and won't do anything that will harm India's interests," said Rajapaksa, who will travel to New Delhi on November 29 on his first official trip abroad as Sri Lankan President. "We want to be a neutral country," Rajapaksa, who was sworn in as Sri Lanka's president last week, told Nitin Gokhale of BharatShakti.in and Strategic News International in an interview.

"We don't want to get in between the power struggles of superpowers... We are so small and we can't survive to get into this balancing acts," he said. Rajapaksa said he wanted to work very closely with both India and China.

"We want to work with all the countries and we don't want to do anything which will harm any other country for that matter, we understand the importance of Indian concerns, so we cant engage in any activity which will threaten the security of India," he added. Noting that the Indian Ocean is an important place and plays an important role in the present day geopolitics, he said Sri Lankan was placed in a very strategic location and all the sea lane are passing close to the country from east to west.

"So, these lanes should be free and no country should control these sea lanes," he said. Asserting that Sri Lanka's involvement with China during the presidency of his elder brother Mahinda (from 2005-2015) was "purely commercial", he said, "I invite India, Singapore, Japan and Australia to come and invest here. Don't allow only China to invest."

He vowed to create an investment friendly environment in Sri Lanka. Rajapaksa also said that giving away the Hambantota port to China on a 99-year lease was a mistake by the previous government headed by President Maithripala Sirisena.

"The deal has to be renegotiated," he said. "Giving a small loan for investment is a different thing but giving a strategic important economic harbour is not acceptable. That we should have controlled." China, which acquired Sri Lanka's Hambantota port in 2017 as a debt swap, has been ramping up its ties with the island nation and expanded its naval presence in the Indian Ocean with an established logistics base in Djibouti.

"We want investments to help us but we will not do anything to get involved in military and geo-political rivalry," Rajapaksa said. On allegations of him being "authoritarian" and "racist", the president said, "It's a wrong perception created during the civil war with the LTTE."

"I am a disciplined person but that doesn’t mean I am racist," he added. The two brothers -- Mahinda and Gotabhaya -- led a decisive campaign that helped end the island nation's three decade-long civil war against the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE).

However, the brother-duo were accused of condoning sexual violence and extrajudicial killings allegedly by Lankan security forces during the civil war, which ended in May 2009 with the death of LTTE supremo Velupillai Prabhakaran.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Greenhouse gases accelerate to new peak in 2018, U.N. says

Greenhouse gases in the atmosphere hit a new record in 2018, exceeding the average yearly increase of the last decade and reinforcing increasingly damaging weather patterns, the World Meteorological Organization WMO said on Monday. The U.N....

Nigeria launches first national sex offenders register

Nigeria launched its first national sexual offenders register on Monday, setting up a database of those convicted for sexual violence in a move seen as an important step towards clamping down on abuse. The Sexual Offender Register will cont...

Kidambi Srikanth pulls out of Premier Badminton League

Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth on Monday pulled out of the Premier Badminton League PBL citing he wants to focus more on International events. Srikanth took to Twitter to announce his decision.Its a tough road ahead. Need to go full throt...

Didn't close probe against Ajit Pawar in irrigation scam, clarifies Maharashtra ACB

Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau ACB on Monday refuted media reports that claimed investigation against Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has been closed in a Rs 70,000 crore irrigation scam. A list is being circulated on social media, say...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019