International Development News
Development News Edition

France pledges millions to stop deadly domestic violence

  • PTI
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 20:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 19:47 IST
France pledges millions to stop deadly domestic violence
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The French government is pledging to seize firearms from abusive spouses and better train police as part of a package of measures, worth millions of euros, to reduce the number of women killed by their partners. Prime Minister Edouard Philippe unveiled a plan on Monday to tackle the problem, including electronic bracelets for abusers and 1,000 new places in shelters for battered women.

French activists say at least 130 women have been killed by their current or former partners this year, in part because of poor police response to abuse. France has among the highest such rates in Europe, which President Emmanuel Macron has described as "France's shame." Tens of thousands of protesters marched through Paris on Saturday to demand a national wake-up call over the long-overlooked problem of what they call "femicide."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A place on Earth with no life?

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

3.7 pc of over 1.06 lakh food samples analysed in 2018-19 found unsafe: FSSAI

Food regulator FSSAI on Monday said that over 1.06 lakh food samples were analysed last fiscal, of which 3.7 per cent were found to be unsafe and 15.8 per cent sub-standard. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India FSSAI reported 36...

BJP leaders in civic bodies lauded PM for facilitating household industrial units

The BJP members in the civic bodies and DDA on Monday lauded the works done by the Modi government to facilitate lakhs of household industrial unit holders and shopkeepers in residential areas in the city. Delhi Development Authority member...

2019 AMAs: Carrie Underwood turns eyeballs in sizzling purple outfit

The red carpet of 2019 American Music Awards got more highlighted on Sunday evening when singer-songwriter Carrie Underwood graced the occasion in a fabulous ensemble. Before the show began, the 36-year-old singer turned heads for all the r...

Uber sensitises 50,000 driver partners in India on violence against women

Ride-hailing platform Uber on Monday said it has held gender sensitisation workshops for over 50,000 driver partners across eight cities in India. The workshops, held in partnership with Delhi-based Manas Foundation, will be rolled out to o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019