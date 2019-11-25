International Development News
Development News Edition

EXPLAINER-Talk the talk: how to decipher U.N. climate jargon

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Madrid
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 20:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 20:14 IST
EXPLAINER-Talk the talk: how to decipher U.N. climate jargon
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Representatives from nearly 200 countries meet in Spain from Dec. 2-13 to flesh out the rules of a landmark climate pact. Decades of climate talks have spawned a host of acronyms and jargon. Here is a guide:

PARIS AGREEMENT - Successor to the international climate treaty, the Kyoto Protocol, which expires in 2020. Agreed in December 2015 in the French capital, it aims to limit temperature rises to "well below" 2 degrees Celsius this century and "pursue efforts" for a 1.5C limit. COP25 - The Conference of the Parties (COP) is the supreme body of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). Its 25th annual meeting will be held in Madrid after Chile withdrew as host due to riots over inequality. Chile will still assume the presidency of the COP.

NDCs - Nationally Determined Contributions, or plans from each country to reduce emissions and adapt to climate change from 2020. Countries have to submit an updated and enhanced NDC every five years and the first revision is due next year. 'JUST TRANSITION'- Used to describe the shift to a low-carbon economy which ensures disruption is minimized and benefits maximized for workers, communities, and consumers who might be affected.

TALANOA DIALOGUE - Talanoa is a word used in Fiji to describe sharing stories, building empathy and making decisions for the collective good. The dialogue is a process aimed at helping countries implement and improve their NDCs. COMMON BUT DIFFERENTIATED RESPONSIBILITIES (CBDR) - Historically an issue that has clouded the talks. Based on a "polluter-pays" principle where developed countries that produced more emissions in the past should take the lead in fighting climate change. The Paris Agreement added the words "in light of different national circumstances" so rapidly developing economies such as China and Brazil should also cut emissions.

LOSS AND DAMAGE - Governments have agreed to address the impact of climate change in developing countries but without providing a basis for liability or compensation - a bone of contention for poorer countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A place on Earth with no life?

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-U.S. recalls ambassador from South Sudan after unity government failure

The United States has recalled its ambassador from South Sudan after the leaders of formerly warring factions failed to agree on a unity government, the U.S. State Department said on Monday.Ambassador Thomas Hushek will return for consultat...

Shiv Sena MPs meet Sonia Gandhi, say will boycott joint sitting of Parliament on Tuesday

Shiv Sena MPs on Monday met Congress president Sonia Gandhi and told her that they will not be part of the joint sitting of Parliament called to commemorate the Constitution Day.Shiv Sena MP Gajanan Kirtikar said the party MPs met Gandhi a...

43 died in police custody, 165 killed in encounter in last 10

Odisha government on Monday said at least 43 people have died in police custody and 165 persons killed in the exchange of fire with security personnel in the state in the last 10 years, Minister of State for Home, D S Mishra said this in t...

Lebanon business group urges general strike to push for end to crisis

A business group representing much of Lebanons private sector called on Monday for a three-day general strike to press the countrys divided politicians to form a government and end a crisis that has brought the economy to a standstill. Leba...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019