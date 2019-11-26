International Development News
Development News Edition

Wicked weather threatens Thanksgiving travel for millions of Americans

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 03:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 03:34 IST
Wicked weather threatens Thanksgiving travel for millions of Americans
Image Credit: ANI

Two powerful storms packing heavy snows and strong winds are expected to sweep across the western half of the United States this week just in time to wreak havoc on the plans of millions of Americans traveling for Thursday's Thanksgiving Day holiday.

Starting on Monday evening, a storm will begin dumping more than a foot (30 cm) of snow as wind gusts reach 45 mph (72 kph)in an area from southern Wyoming to central Colorado. The same storm will then drop 6 to 12 inches (15.2 to 30.5 cm) of snow as it moves east across Nebraska and Kansas and into Minneapolis on Tuesday before reaching the upper Great Lakes by Wednesday, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

A second strong storm is expected to dump heavy snow on parts of the Pacific Northwest starting Tuesday night, with blizzard-like conditions in Oregon and Northern California, the NWS said. "Everyone say a prayer to the Colorado weather gods that my flight doesn't get cancelled on Wednesday night," Evelyn Graham, a 26-year-old biology student at the California State University in San Marcos, said in a Twitter message. "I wanna go home for Thanksgiving."

Some 55 million travelers will fly or drive at least 50 miles (80 km) from their homes this Thanksgiving, according to the American Automobile Association. In the western half of the country, dozens of winter storm watches and warnings were in effect, complicating the plans of many would-be travelers.

Forecasters and transportation officials in several states in the western half of the country were discouraging traveling on roads as blowing snow could cause poor visibility and make driving difficult. Airlines and airports also warned travelers to check the status of their flight and to consider rescheduling as weather may disrupt service.

Hazardous weather is expected on the East Coast starting late on Wednesday and into Thanksgiving when wind gusts up to 45 mph are possible, the NWS said. The wind could force the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City to ground its balloons. City guidelines prohibit the giant character balloons from being sent aloft if sustained winds exceed 23 mph and wind gusts top 34 mph, Macy's spokesman Orlando Veras said.

"We monitor the weather on a daily basis, but at this time, it is too early to make any determinations regarding the flight of the Parade's giant balloons," he said. The guidelines in New York took effect in 1998, a year after high winds whipped the Cat in the Hat balloon into a crowd of parade-watchers, injuring four.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

UPDATE 1-Lebanese protesters clash with supporters of Hezbollah, Amal in Beirut

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-U.S. judge backs House subpoena for ex-White House counsel's testimony

Former White House counsel Don McGahn must comply with a congressional subpoena seeking his testimony about President Donald Trumps efforts to impede the now-completed federal investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. electio...

Clashes, gunfire in Lebanon in second night of violence -state news agency

Clashes between supporters of Lebanons caretaker prime minister, Saad al-Hariri, and Shiite groups Hezbollah and Amal erupted into gunfire in Beirut late on Monday, state news agency NNA reported. The clashes marked the second consecutive n...

UPDATE 3-Australia's Westpac loses top two executives in money-laundering scandal

Australias Westpac Banking Corp said on Tuesday its CEO will step down and its chairman will bring forward his retirement as a money-laundering scandal rocks the countrys second-largest retail bank. The departures make Westpac the third of ...

Saints' Payton calls for three-person booth for PI reviews

New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton said on Monday that the NFL should have three officials in the replay booth for pass interference calls as opposed to just senior vice president of officiating Al Riveron. Paytons suggestion comes one da...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019