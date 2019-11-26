International Development News
6.4-magnitude quake strikes Albania: authorities

  • Tirana
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 11:40 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A powerful 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck Albania early Tuesday, sparking panic in Tirana and the coastal city of Durres where a building collapsed, according to the Ministry of Defence.

The quake hit in the early hours of the morning, sending people in the capital running into the streets, according to an AFP correspondent.

