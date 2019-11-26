6.4-magnitude quake strikes Albania: authorities
A powerful 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck Albania early Tuesday, sparking panic in Tirana and the coastal city of Durres where a building collapsed, according to the Ministry of Defence.
The quake hit in the early hours of the morning, sending people in the capital running into the streets, according to an AFP correspondent.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tirana
- Albania
- Ministry of Defence
- Durres
- NSA
ALSO READ
World Bank’s survey shows expansion in economy with more biz in Albania
EIB and Albanian Development Fund sign cooperation deal for investment program
World Bank supports Albania to improve economic opportunities for women
Soccer-France celebrate 2-0 win in Albania's new stadium
UPDATE 6-Four dead, buildings down as strongest tremor in decades rocks Albania