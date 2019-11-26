International Development News
Development News Edition

India’s Constitution a seminal document: UNGA President

  • PTI
  • |
  • United Nations
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 11:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 11:51 IST
India’s Constitution a seminal document: UNGA President

Congratulating India on the occasion of the 70th Constitution Day, the President of the UN General Assembly on Tuesday said the country's Constitution is a "seminal document" which marked its emergence from the shadows of colonialism to the light of independence. "This year we celebrate 150 years since the birth of Mahatma Gandhi, a figure most regarded for his contributions to the idea of non-violence and respect for human beings," President of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly Tijjani Muhammad-Bande said.

"We also celebrate and mark the occasion of the 70th Constitution Day of India," Muhammad-Bande said in a special video message congratulatory message to Indians on the occasion of the 70th Constitution Day of India. He said India’s struggle for independence inspired many others and "India’s Constitution is a seminal document which marked the country’s emergence from the shadows of colonialism to the light of independence.”

Muhammad-Bande, who presides over the 193-Member General Assembly, wished the people of India “peace, happiness and prosperity for decades ahead” on this special day. It was on this day in 1949 that the Constitution of India was adopted by the Constituent Assembly and it came into force on January 26, 1950, marking the beginning of India as a republic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Thomas Cook India completes corporate restructuring after NCLT approvals

Travel and financial services firm Thomas Cook India Ltd TCIL has completed its corporate restructuring process after getting approvals from the National Company Law Tribunal NCLT Mumbai and Bengaluru benches. The composite scheme of arrang...

Time now to focus on our duties: PM Modi on Constitution Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chose the 70th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution to emphasise on peoples duties, saying their rights were stressed upon earlier but time has now come to focus on citizens responsibilitie...

The way Centre behaved in Maharashtra, not certain constitutional norms safe in hands of present establishment: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh.

The way Centre behaved in Maharashtra, not certain constitutional norms safe in hands of present establishment Ex-PM Manmohan Singh....

England support 'emotional' Archer after racist abuse in N Zealand

England players will rally around an emotional Jofra Archer after the paceman was racially abused by a spectator in New Zealand, director of cricket Ashley Giles said Tuesday, as local officials scoured CCTV footage to identify the culprit....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019