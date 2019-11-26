Malta PM says chief of staff resigns over journalist murder case

Valletta (Malta), Nov 26 (AFP) Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said on Tuesday his chief of staff had resigned amid an ongoing probe into the murder of investigative reporter Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Sources told AFP that police called the chief of staff, Keith Schembri, in for questioning on Tuesday after his name was mentioned by the main suspect in the case, Yorgen Fenech, who was arrested last week. (AFP) MRJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)