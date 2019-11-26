International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Fast-moving fire threatens homes in Santa Barbara County

  • Reuters
  • |
  • California
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 16:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 16:18 IST
UPDATE 1-Fast-moving fire threatens homes in Santa Barbara County
Image Credit: Storyblocks

Fire ripped through brush and woodland on hills above the Californian city of Santa Barbara early on Tuesday, forcing residents to leave their homes, authorities said. The Santa Barbara County declared a local emergency at 10:30 p.m (0630 GMT) on Monday night, after a fire broke out in Los Padres National Forest at about 4:15 p.m.

The flames spread quickly to cover about 3,000 acres by the evening and have not yet been contained, Santa Barbara County said in a statement. http://bit.ly/2QVd4sz "An evacuation warning is being issued for the area north of Foothill Road and Ontare to Gibraltar Road," the official said, referring to areas north of the city.

The blaze dubbed the "cave fire", started near East Camino Cielo and Painted Cave Road in the forest. "The Cave Fire is advancing toward major population areas in the cities of Santa Barbara and Goleta," the county said.

Firefighters from neighboring areas were rushing to Santa Barbara to help the local service control the blaze, authorities said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Rupee spurts 24 paise to 71.50 against US dollar

The Indian rupee on Tuesday appreciated by 24 paise to close at 71.50 against the US dollar, buoyed by persistent foreign fund inflows and hopes about US-China trade logjam breakthrough. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee o...

HMSI resumes work at Manesar plant with permanent staff; contractual workers continues with protest

Honda Motorcycle Scooter India HMSI on Tuesday said it has commenced operations at its Manesar plant with permanent employees joining the work though the sacked contractual employees continued with their protest at the site. The Japanese t...

Malaysian court frees Australian grandmother in drug case

Putrajaya, Nov 26 AP An Australian grandmother escaped the death penalty and was released Tuesday after Malaysias top court acquitted her of drug trafficking, a rare ruling that could bolster calls for an end to capital punishment in the co...

Stock indices retreat from record levels on profit booking

Market benchmark BSE Sensex retreated from its record high level to close down by around 68 points on Tuesday mainly due to profit booking in telecom, IT and auto stocks amid growth concerns and evolving political drama in Maharashtra. The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019