NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

GLOBAL HONGKONG-PROTESTS-SHENZHEN-EXCLUSIVE/

Exclusive: China sets up Hong Kong crisis center in mainland, considers replacing chief liaison Tightening control over efforts to manage the upheaval in Hong Kong, the Chinese leadership has set up a crisis command center on the mainland side of the border and is considering replacing its official liaison to the restive semi-autonomous city, people familiar with the matter said.

HONGKONG-PROTESTS/ Humiliated at polls, Hong Kong's Lam acknowledges discontent with the government

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam acknowledged on Tuesday that the record turnout in local elections won by pro-democracy candidates highlighted dissatisfaction with her administration while appealing for an end to violent protests. The U.S.

USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT-MCGAHN/ Former White House lawyer must testify in impeachment probe, judge rules

Former White House counsel Don McGahn must testify in the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, a federal judge ruled on Monday, rejecting the administration's assertion of immunity for officials by declaring that "no one is above the law." USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT/

U.S. House intelligence chairman says Trump impeachment report early next month The inquiry into President Donald Trump's dealings with Ukraine will enter a new phase shortly after Congress returns to Washington next week when lawmakers issue a report that could lead to impeachment charges against the president, the head of the committee leading the probe said on Monday.

BUSINESS ALIBABA-LISTING-HONGKONG/

Alibaba's Hong Kong shares rise 6.6% on debut in heavy volume Alibaba Group's Hong Kong shares closed their first trading session up 6.6% from the issue price after this year's largest stock sale.

MUSK-LAWSUIT/ Musk to testify in own defense in a defamation trial, his lawyer says

Tesla Inc's chief executive, Elon Musk, will testify in his own defense against a defamation lawsuit brought by a British cave explorer, Musk's lawyer said on Monday in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles. ENTERTAINMENT

BRITAIN-ELECTION-STORMZY/ Stormzy is better at rap than politics, UK's Gove says

British minister Michael Gove dismissed Stormzy's criticism of Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday, saying the grime star was a far better rapper than he was a political analyst. FILM-KNIVES-OUT/

'Knives Out': a whodunit set in contemporary America Agatha Christie never imagined anything quite like this. Murder mystery "Knives Out," arriving in U.S. and British movie theaters on Wednesday, maybe inspired by the work of the prolific British crime writer but its twist on the genre couldn't be more modern, or more humorous.

SPORTS ICEHOCKEY-NHL-CGY-BRODIE/

Flames D Brodie to return 11 days after collapsing Calgary Flames defenseman T.J. Brodie was activated ahead of Monday night's game against the Pittsburgh Penguins just 11 days after collapsing during a practice.

BASEBALL-MLB-TB-ZUNINO/ Rays bring back C Zunino on $4.5 million deal

The Tampa Bay Rays and catcher Mike Zunino agreed to a $4.5 million contract for the 2020 season on Monday, avoiding arbitration. UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS UBER-PRICING/CHICAGO (PIX)

FOCUS-Uber's carpool pricing strategy revealed by Chicago fare data How much ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft charge customers throughout a day is one of the most closely held secrets in Silicon Valley. But a law in Chicago requiring the two companies to disclose fares shines a light on how the two so-called "unicorns" are trying to turn a profit for the first time.

26 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT SUDAN-GOLD/ (PIX)

Exclusive: Sudan militia leader grew rich from gold sales A Reuter investigation into Sudan's gold industry

26 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT USA-FED/KAPLAN

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan is interviewed on CNBC DALLAS - Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan is interviewed on CNBC

26 Nov 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT AUTOS-CORRUPTION/LABOR

Former UAW official charged with embezzlement to appear in U.S. court A former United Auto Workers board member who was charged in September as part of a spreading U.S. corruption probe with conspiring with other union leaders to embezzle hundreds of thousands of dollars of rank-and-file members' dues was due to make his first court appearance in Detroit on Tuesday.

26 Nov 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT USA-FED/BRAINARD

Fed Gov. Lael Brainard speaks in New York Federal Reserve Gov. Lael Brainard speak on "Federal Reserve Framework Review of Monetary Policy Strategy, Tools, and Communication" at New York Association for Business Economics Presentation of 2019 William F. Butler Award.

26 Nov 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT MEXICO-ECONOMY/

Mexico cenbank's quarterly growth, inflation forecasts Mexico's central bank gives its quarterly update of economic growth and inflation projections, and flags risks to the growth and inflation outlook.

27 Nov COLOMBIA-COFFEE/

Colombian coffee farmers look ahead to 2020 after year of dismal prices Coffee farmers in Colombia, the world's largest producer of high-quality washed arabica beans, are looking ahead to 2020, as slight price improvements and a weak peso raise their income after a year of record-low futures.

27 Nov NIGERIA-LGBT/ (PIX) (TV)

Nigerian court to hear case of 57 men charged under homosexuality law A court in Nigeria is set to hear charges brought against 57 men under a law that criminalises public displays of affection by same-sex couples. It could serve as a test case for use of the law, which carries penalties of up to 14 years in prison.

27 Nov POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

EU-MICHEL/POLAND (TV) EU Council President-elect Charles Michel to visit Poland

EU Council President-elect Charles Michel meets Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki in Warsaw. 26 Nov 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SOUTHKOREA-POLITICS/DIRTSPOON (PIX) (TV) WIDER IMAGE - No money, no hope: S. Korea's 'Dirt Spoons' turn against Moon

South Korean President Moon Jae-in is halfway through his term but struggles to show any accomplishment for his campaign pledge to improve social equality and help create a level playing field for the country's underprivileged youth. The frustration is felt by the children of the working class and the poor, who feel they are up against such an insurmountable wall when it comes to their lack of social mobility that they have come to call themselves "dirt spoons," as opposed to peers born to privilege backgrounds known as gold spoons. 27 Nov 18:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

CHINA-MIDEAST/SECURITY (TV) China holds Middle East Security Forum in Beijing

China holds Middle East Security Forum in Beijing, and Chinese Assistant Foreign Minister Chen Xiaodong is scheduled to deliver a speech at the opening ceremony. 27 Nov

CLIMATE-CHANGE/MALI (TV) NGOs are fighting to save Mali lake from global warming

Rising temperatures and erratic rain fall in Mali are shrinking Lake Wegnia. Some 12,000 people depend on the lake for food and income, and aid organisations are helping residents to manage their dwindling water resources and change agricultural practices to mitigate the devastating effects of global warming. The United Nations special adviser on the Sahel has described the African region as "arguably one of the most vulnerable to climate change with most likely the largest number of people disproportionately affected by global warming". DELIVERY TIME SUBJECT TO CHANGE 27 Nov

EMIRATES-SAUDI/ (PIX) (TV) Saudi Arabia's crown prince visits the United Arab Emirates

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visits key Arab ally the United Arab Emirates. 27 Nov

NAMIBIA-ELECTION/ Namibia holds presidential and parliamentary elections

Namibians cast votes on Wednesday to elect the next president and 96 members of the national assembly. President Hage Geingob seeking re-election amid an economic slump, high unemployment and a corruption scandal that has seen two cabinet ministers quit this month. Geingob's main challenger is independent presidential candidate Panduleni Itula. 27 Nov

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE SAUDI-ARRESTS/

Saudi court expected to deliver judgment against cleric Salman al-Awdah A Saudi court is expected to deliver a repeatedly delayed judgment against prominent Muslim cleric Salman al-Awdah, who was arrested two years ago and tried on terrorism-related charges.

27 Nov SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

FASHION-COLORIFIX/ British start-up wants to bring greener hue to art of dyeing

A British biotech company is developing a method of dyeing clothes that taps into the bright colours of birds and butterflies and uses micro-organisms to recreate them on garments, cutting down on the use of water and heavy chemicals in the process. 27 Nov

