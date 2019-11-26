Mali: 13 French soldiers killed in helicopters collision
Thirteen French soldiers were killed as two helicopters they were travelling in collided with each other during an operation against jihadists in Mali on Tuesday.
Thirteen French soldiers were killed as two helicopters they were travelling in collided with each other during an operation against jihadists in Mali on Tuesday. The French president's office, in a statement, confirmed the death toll and said the accident occurred between a Tigre and Cougar helicopters, Sputnik reported.
Among the victims were six army officers, six non-commissioned officers, and one corporal. The reason of collision is yet to be cleared. (ANI)
