International Development News
Development News Edition

Foreign tourist killed in landmine blast in Myanmar hiking region

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Naypyitaw
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 21:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 21:18 IST
Foreign tourist killed in landmine blast in Myanmar hiking region
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A foreign tourist was killed and his companion injured in a suspected landmine blast in a popular hiking region in northern Myanmar close to an area of clashes between ethnic rebel groups and government troops, local sources said on Tuesday.

The pair were found outside Hsipaw town, northern Shan state, according to the leader of a charity group that brought them to a local hospital. Their nationalities could not be immediately confirmed. "One died from stepping on a mine and the other got injured," Ko Myo, an aid worker based in the town, told Reuters.

"The female survivor seems to be in shock so we couldn't ask any questions so far." Myanmar is littered with landmines, a legacy of decades of civil conflict.

The scenic region of Hsipaw is popular with travelers but is close to the site of fighting in recent months between ethnic armed groups fighting for greater autonomy from the central government. Two German travelers and their guide were wounded by shrapnel in a landmine blast in the same area in 2016.

Hsipaw township medical officer Dr Nanda Win said the tourist's body had been taken to the local hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Some people cannot accept transparency: PM's dig at Oppn on electoral bonds

In an apparent dig at the Opposition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said some people have issues with anything that is undertaken to ensure transparency and these days electoral bonds have become their favourite topic. Modis remar...

Constitution is the "binding glue" that holds the nation together: Naveen Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday described the Indian Constitution as the binding glue that holds the nation together. He said the operation of the Constitution for seven decades constitutes a tribute to the Indian genius in ...

Consider pleas of liquor license-holders on state roads: HC to excise department

The Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court directed the state excise department to consider grievances of liquor license-holders with vends situated on state roads. The Supreme Court in an order on December 15, 2016, had banned liquor vends with...

Goair flight makes emerencgy landing soon after takeoff

An engine issue forced a Lucknow-bound Goair flight from the city to make an emergency landing shortly after the takeoff, an airport official said on Tuesday evening. The glitch-hit Airbus A320 plane, however, landed safely, the official sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019