International Development News
Development News Edition

Pakistan uses terrorism as a 'weapon and blackmailing tool': Activists on 26/11 anniversary

Demanding embargo on Pakistan for sponsoring terrorism, human rights activists on Tuesday said Islamabad uses terror as a "weapon and blackmailing tool".

  • ANI
  • |
  • Geneva
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 22:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 22:49 IST
Pakistan uses terrorism as a 'weapon and blackmailing tool': Activists on 26/11 anniversary
Pakistan flag. Image Credit: ANI

Demanding embargo on Pakistan for sponsoring terrorism, human rights activists on Tuesday said Islamabad uses terror as a "weapon and blackmailing tool". During an event held in Geneva to mark the 11th anniversary of Mumbai terror attacks, the activists said that India has suffered the loss of several lives in the deadly attack due to breeding of terrorism by Pakistan.

The event was attended by Mohammed Arif Aajakia, ex-Mayor MQM Pakistan, Mohammed Umar, human rights activist from Sindh, Nasir Baloch, Baloch human rights activist. The activists demanded that Pakistan Army generals and terrorists should be brought to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and should be convicted for war crimes against humanity. During the event, details were shared with the international community about the atrocities committed by Pakistan Army against Balochistan, Pashtuns, Muhajirs, and Sindhis in Pakistan. The panelists also admitted that Jammu and Kashmir is the biggest victim of terrorism by Pakistan.

Aajakia said that wherever there is a terrorist attack anywhere in the world, a connection between terrorists and Pakistan is always found. "Wherever there is a terrorist attack anywhere in the world, a connection between terrorists and Pakistan is always found. The world has to stop terrorism and to do that, the strict restrictions should be imposed on the state of Pakistan. Pakistan uses terrorism as a weapon and blackmailing tool. India has suffered a loss of hundreds of lives due to Pakistani terror breading in Mumbai on 26/11/2008. Jammu and Kashmir is the biggest victim of terrorism by Pakistan," he said.

Mumbai had come to a standstill on this day 11 years ago when 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists who came to the city via sea route from Pakistan carried out a series of coordinated shooting and bombing attacks that injured over 300 and killed 166 people in India's financial capital. Attacks took place at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) railway station, Cama Hospital, Nariman House business and residential complex, Leopold Cafe, Taj Hotel and Tower and the Oberoi-Trident Hotel. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

LOUIS XIII Cognac Presents "ONE NOTE PRELUDE"

ONE NOTE PRELUDE composition is a pioneering project that brings together a renowned Jazz composer and advanced robotics to create a performance. When two LOUIS XIII cognac glasses are clinked together to make a toast, they produce a very ...

Fadnavis quits as CM ahead of SC-ordered floor test, Uddhav picked to be next CM

Devendra Fadnavis resigned as Maharashtra chief minister on Tuesday ahead of the floor test shortly after rebel NCP leader Ajit Pawar did a u-turn and quit as his deputy, in another dramatic twist to the month-long political saga that will ...

CAG report in Hry assembly brings out shortcomings in medicines and equipment procurement

The CAG report, tabled in the Haryana assembly on Tuesday, has brought out shortcomings in the procurement of medicines and equipment such as delay in the processing of the indents and award of rate contract to ineligible firms. The Comptro...

Pak cricketer Yasir Shah opens up on sharing meal with Indian cab driver in Brisbane

Pakistan cricketer Yasir Shah who shared a meal with an Indian cab driver in Australia on Tuesday said he had done so because the latter was refusing to accept the journeys fare. Shah, who is currently touring Australia for the T20I and Tes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019