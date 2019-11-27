International Development News
Development News Edition

Hundreds of banks and government sites burned in Iran unrest - interior minister

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tehran
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 12:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 11:58 IST
Hundreds of banks and government sites burned in Iran unrest - interior minister

Approximately 731 banks and 140 government sites were torched in the recent unrest in Iran, Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli said in remarks published by the official IRNA news agency on Wednesday. More than 50 bases used by security forces were attacked and approximately 70 gas stations were also burned, he said, without specifying where the attacks took place.

According to IRNA, Rahmani Fazli also said up to 200,000 people took part nationwide in the unrest that began on Nov. 15 after the announcement of gasoline price hikes. London-based Amnesty International said on Monday it had recorded at least 143 protesters killed in the protests, the worst anti-government unrest in Iran since authorities put down the "Green Revolution" demonstrations against election fraud in 2009.

Iran has rejected Amnesty's death toll. It says several people, including members of the security forces, were killed and more than 1,000 people arrested. The Center for Human Rights in Iran, a New York-based advocacy group, said the number of arrests was probably closer to 4,000. The protests quickly turned political, with protesters calling on top leaders to step down. The government has blamed "thugs" linked to exiles and the United States, Israel and Saudi Arabia for stirring up street unrest.

The protests came as new U.S. sanctions imposed this year cut off nearly all of Iran's oil exports, and as similar protest movements erupted in Iraq and Lebanon against governments that include heavily armed pro-Iran factions. (Reporting By Babak Dehghanpisheh; Editing by Paul Tait)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Scarlett Johansson admits she was 'tone-deaf' to 'Rub & Tug' casting controversy

Over a year after she exited crime biopic Rub Tug, Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson has admitted she mishandled the casting controversy on the Rupert Sanders film. The actors admission, that she was tone-deaf to the feelings of the trans ...

Railways earned Rs 139.20 cr from sale of platform tickets in 2018-19: Piyush Goyal

Railways earned Rs 139.20 crore from the sale of platform tickets in 2018-19 and Rs 78.50 crore till September this fiscal, the ministry informed the Parliament on Wednesday.Replying to a query in Lok Sabha, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal s...

ISRO assumes control of CARTOSAT-3; aims to address increased demands

HIGHLIGHTSISROs tracking centre has assumed control of CARTOSAT-3 which was launched alongside 13 nanosatellites.PSLV-C47 carried Cartosat-3 and 13 nanosatellites and was launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at 0928 hours.CARTOSAT-3 wou...

Cabinet extends term of 15th Finance Commission till Oct 2020

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday extended the tenure of 15th Finance Commission till October 30 next year. The extension of the term will enable the commission to examine various comparable estimates for financial projections in view of refor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019