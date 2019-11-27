International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 4-With tears and white roses, Vietnam receives first bodies found in British truck

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Hanoi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 12:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 12:39 IST
UPDATE 4-With tears and white roses, Vietnam receives first bodies found in British truck
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

With tears in their eyes and white roses in their hands, friends, and relatives of the 39 Vietnamese people who were found dead in the back of a British truck last month sobbed as the first bodies to be repatriated arrived in rural Vietnam on Wednesday. The bodies of 16 victims arrived in the Southeast Asian country in the early hours of Wednesday morning, Vietnam's foreign ministry said in a statement.

"After waiting for so many days, my son has finally arrived," Nguyen Dinh Gia, father of victim Nguyen Dinh Luong, told Reuters. Under grey and rainy skies, a parade of ambulances snaked through crowds of mourners in the rural town of Dien Chau, Nghe An province, from which some of the victims began the doomed journey.

Five of the 16 bodies would be returned to Nghe An on Wednesday, an official there said. "We are deeply saddened, but we have to hold back the emotion to organize the funeral for my son," Gia said by phone from neighboring Ha Tinh province, where another 10 victims were from.

Cloth-wrapped coffins arrived at Hanoi's Noi Bai Airport early on Wednesday and were loaded into the back of a fleet of waiting ambulances, state media showed. The bodies would be taken to the homes of their next of kin in Nghe An, Ha Tinh, and Quang Binh provinces, the foreign ministry said.

Vietnamese and British authorities continued to coordinate to repatriate the remaining bodies, it added without giving further details. Police in Vietnam has arrested 10 people in connection with the deaths. On Monday, the British driver of the truck admitted plotting to assist unlawful immigration and acquiring criminal property.

"This is a very difficult time," Britain's ambassador to Vietnam, Gareth Ward, said in a video statement released on Wednesday. "But I promise the families and the Vietnamese people as a whole that we will continue to boost the cooperation between the UK and Vietnam to prevent human trafficking and protect vulnerable people here."

FUNERAL FOR A FRIEND The grisly discovery last month on an industrial estate near London, a magnet for Vietnamese migrants, has shone a spotlight on the people-smuggling trade bringing the poor of Asia, Africa, and the Middle East on perilous journeys to the West.

In Vietnam, poor job prospects, environmental disasters and the promise of financial rewards are all factors pushing people to leave. Even though the cost of getting to Europe can run into thousands of dollars for migrants ready to pay for a so-called "VIP" service, they believe they can make enough money to justify the risk.

Families of the victims, all aged between 15 and 44, have been plagued by confusion and anguish over how to get the bodies home. The families would have to pay for the repatriation of the bodies, costing up to 2,208 pounds ($2,830) each, according to a foreign ministry statement seen by Reuters.

The Nov. 14 statement said the Vietnamese government would advance the payment, which families could repay later. Among the victims was 18-year-old Hoang Van Tiep, the youngest of three siblings who dropped out of school at 15 and left illegally for France a year later, where he worked in a Vietnamese-owned restaurant.

He had begged his parents to help fund his "VIP" move to Britain. They had tried to persuade him not to go but eventually relented, his mother told Reuters. At his family home in Dien Chau on Wednesday, devastated relatives surrounded his coffin with flowers, incense, and a large photograph of Tiep wearing a calm and confident expression upon his face.

His friends described him as young, cheerful, and "looking for love". ($1 = 0.7794 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Scarlett Johansson says she romanticised marriage with Ryan Reynolds

Scarlett Johansson is learning from the mistakes she made in the past after marrying actor Ryan Reynolds. According to People magazine, in a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the 35-year-old star opened up about her first marriage to actor...

Saha undergoes surgery for finger injury

Indias Test wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha has undergone surgery to fix a fracture he sustained on a right-hand finger during the DayNight Test against Bangladesh last week, the BCCI said on Wednesday. The 35-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman und...

Gurugram DGGI arrests two persons involved in fake invoices racket

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence DGGI, Gurugram Zonal Unit GZU, Haryana has arrested Shri Deepak Mittal, resident of Mayur Vihar, New Delhi, and proprietor of Ms DK Enterprise and Shri Ankur Garg, resident of Hansi, District Hisa...

Nepal: Explosion near parking area at Kaski; No Casualties reported

An Explosion occurred today in the parking area near the venue of a public meeting of Nepal Communist Party at Kaski.As per the Himalayan Times report, The gathering was being addressed by the co-chairperson of the party Pushpa Kamal Dahal ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019