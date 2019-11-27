International Development News
Development News Edition

China overtakes US in number of diplomatic missions: Study

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 15:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 15:00 IST
China overtakes US in number of diplomatic missions: Study
China Flag Image Credit: ANI

For the first time, China has the largest diplomatic network in the world, even bigger than that of the US, according to a study that said Beijing achieved a significant milestone in establishing linkages globally in its quest for global influence. According to the Sydney-based Lowy Institute, China overtook the US in 2019 and currently has 276 diplomatic posts globally, three more than America.

China has 169 embassies, 96 consulates, eight permanent missions, and three other missions. For its part, the US has 168 embassies, 88 consulates, nine permanent and eight other missions.

In 2016, China was in third place behind the US and France and a year later it had climbed to second place. There was no report in 2018. India is ranked 12 in the global ranking with 123 Embassies/High Commissions 54 consulates, five permanent missions and four other representations.

India however figured 3rd among Asian countries after China and Japan in the global diplomatic network. Japan, which is ranked fourth in the global rankings has 151 Embassies, 61 consulates, 10 permanent missions, and 21 other representations.

With 85 embassies and High Commissions, 30 consulates and two permanent missions, Pakistan are ranked 28 globally and sixth in Asia. The Lowy index maps the size and reach of 61 diplomatic networks around the world by embassies, consulates, permanent missions, and other diplomatic posts.

"While Beijing and Washington are neck-and-neck in terms of the number of embassies they have, China is unmatched in its number of consulates, with 96 globally compared with the United States' 88, suggesting its diplomatic expansion is closely linked to its economic interests," state-run China Daily here quoted the report as saying. According to the index, the US is home to some 342 Embassies and consulates belonging to the 61 countries included in the index. China, with 256, comes in second.

Bonnie Bley, lead research fellow of the report, said while the US no longer has the world's biggest diplomatic network, "diplomatic infrastructure is only a small part of diplomatic influence". The fact that China now has the biggest diplomatic network in the world "tells us that Beijing has invested considerable resources into diplomacy, which can be a useful barometer of national ambitions and priorities," Bley has been quoted as saying by China Daily.

"As it stands, this development is of symbolic significance," she added. Asked how much China's multi-billion Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) played in Beijing's diplomatic expansion, Bley said, "while the US and China are effectively on par for their number of embassies, Beijing has a larger network of consulates.

"Unlike Embassies, which often have a political function, consulates primarily facilitate economic cooperation between countries. This may suggest that China's diplomatic network－and its emphasis on consulates－is partly geared toward facilitating China's BRI," she said. While China has steadily invested in its diplomatic infrastructure, adding five posts since 2017, the US has seen its total diplomatic posts drop by one over the same period, following the closure of its diplomatic outpost in St. Petersburg, Russia.

This can partly be explained by a natural slowdown in diplomatic expansion once countries have established networks, Bley said. "The US already had a large network so it would be difficult to add many more posts," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

CORRECTED-Portuguese foundation launches world's largest annual cancer award

Portugals Champalimaud Foundation announced on Monday last week the worlds largest annual prize, worth 1 million euros, for research and clinical practices aiming to control or eradicate cancer. Cancer is the second leading cause of death g...

Bytedance: The Chinese company behind global TikTok craze

The Chinese billionaire behind teen phenomenon TikTok is a 36-year-old tech guru whose eye for youth trends and pioneering use of AI has blasted the app to global success -- while working hand-in-glove with censors to control content within...

UK's Johnson in talks to give US access to health service in trade talks - Corbyn

Opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn on Wednesday produced what he said were documents showing that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has discussed offering the United States access to the British health service in trade talks. Johnson has den...

Study looks at biological enzymes as a source of hydrogen fuel

A new research at the University of Illinois and the University of California has made chemists one step closer to recreating natures most efficient machinery for generating hydrogen gas. This new development may help clear the path for the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019