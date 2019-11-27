Nepal: Explosion in communist party's gathering, no casualties

An explosive device went off in the parking area near the venue of a public meeting of the Nepal Communist Party (NCP) in Pokhara in central Nepal on Wednesday.

The gathering was being addressed by co-chairperson of the party, Pushpa Kamal Dahal, who was talking about the upcoming by-elections in the Himalayan country, according to reports by the Himalayan Times.

No casualties have been reported so far. (ANI)

